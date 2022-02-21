CHIPPEWA FALLS — Considering all military veterans have done for their fellow citizens, it's time society does more for its veterans, especially as many of them struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
That principle is behind the creation of a Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity that Gov. Tony Evers announced last week in his State of the State speech and followed through on during a visit Monday to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.
Evers signed an executive order creating the commission during a ceremony Monday morning at the skilled nursing facility.
“Veterans often face unique challenges and hurdles when they return to civilian life," Evers said at a news conference. "The increased isolation, stress and economic uncertainty over the last couple years has disproportionately affected Wisconsin's veterans."
The commission will seek input from veterans and their families in its quest to create solutions to help and support Wisconsin's more than 300,000 veterans.
Veterans are at increased risk for economic and housing insecurity, mental and behavioral health challenges and substance abuse disorders, so those will be among the challenges the commission will be charged with addressing, said Evers, who described himself as "really jazzed" to see the commission get to work.
Asked about the additional mental health challenges facing veterans, Evers pointed to a disturbing example he came across during a recent visit to Milwaukee, where a homeless veteran approached him and described his major concern during the pandemic as finding a place to go to the bathroom.
"To think that we have a veteran who has served our country and his goal was to find a bathroom for the day, that's extraordinary," Evers said. "It is critical that we understand how this pandemic has impacted people's lives."
While the governor said he plans to let the commission do its job, he expressed confidence that improvements to mental health services for veterans would be among its recommendations.
The governor said reducing barriers to higher education, employment and job training for veterans who want to join the workforce will help bolter the state's economy, adding, "When our veterans succeed, we succeed as a state."
Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said the commission is a way of paying back veterans for what they've given their country.
"The work will make it clear to veterans that their sacrifice is acknowledged and that their service is recognized, not just with words but with actions that directly demonstrate our deep gratitude for their service," Blumenfeld said.
Evers called taking care of veterans a moral issue.
"Our nation's veterans have given so much in service to our country, and when they return home they should not have to worry about keeping a roof over their head, leading healthy lives, entering the workforce and supporting their families," Evers said.
James Bond, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department Veterans Affairs, said he is thrilled about the creation of the commission and optimistic about its ability to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive examination of issues facing state veterans with a goal of developing new initiatives to meet the needs of all veterans.
The executive order calls for the commission to make recommendations to Evers later this year to potentially be included in the 2023-25 state budget proposal.
Like he did in the State of the State address, Evers used his Chippewa Falls appearance to praise the Wisconsin National Guard for the crucial role its members have played and are continuing to play in helping Wisconsin navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
He noted that Guard troops have helped administer COVID-19 tests, deliver and give COVID-19 vaccinations, staff election polling stations and distribute personal protective equipment and sanitizing supplies to schools, health care workers and first responders over the past two years and now are being trained and volunteering as certified nursing assistants to support overburdened nursing homes.
"It was a huge, huge lift for the National Guard, and they aced it every single step of the way," Evers said. "Our state would be in a much worse place (without their efforts) ... It was all hands on deck, and they showed us how proud we should be of them."