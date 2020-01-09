Democratic Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Thursday to encourage state legislators to pass seven bills — ranging from reducing the price of insulin to requiring big-box retailers to pay more in property taxes — before they adjourn this spring.
Many of bills already have broad bipartisan support, the governor said.
"I am proud of the work we did last year to work across the aisle on pressing issues facing our state from cutting taxes for middle-class families to investing in our kids and schools to fixing our roads and bridges, but there is still much work we have yet to do this session," Evers said during a news conference at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
"Today, I'm asking the Legislature to get to work and pass important pieces of legislation that have already been introduced," he said. "The people of Wisconsin deserve to have elected officials who show up and get things done, so I'm asking the Legislature to stay in session as long as is necessary to accomplish these important priorities."
Evers on Thursday sent legislators a letter informing them of the seven pieces of "homework" he wants them to complete in the next few months.
"As you know, I am a teacher-turned-governor, so to that end, I am assigning the Legislature some homework to complete before adjourning later this year," Evers said in the letter.
Republicans control both the state Senate and state Assembly.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald called the homework condescending.
"I thought I had a good meeting with the governor last week where we discussed priorities. But giving a coequal branch of government 'homework' in a condescending letter won’t help him grow support for an agenda with Senate Republicans," Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a tweet. "The tone of this letter is ridiculous."
Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester did not say Thursday whether they would take up any of Evers' ideas.
"Republicans in the Legislature have already signaled that they already plan to only meet a few times yet this year, but I would argue the people of Wisconsin deserve better, they deserve elected officials who show up and get things done," Evers said. "So I'm asking the Legislature to stay in session as long as necessary to accomplish these important goals. The people of Wisconsin elected us to show up, get to work."
Following are the seven issues Evers wants the Legislature to address:
• Assembly Bill 411 would cap how much insurers can charge for a 30-day supply of insulin to $100 in most cases.
• Assembly Bill 146 ends what critics call the dark-store loophole that allows big-box retailers to have their property assessments based on the assessments of vacant competitors. That practice lowers their property taxes and drives up the property taxes of other businesses and homeowners.
• Assembly Bill 321 would give the Department of Natural Resources the ability to set standards for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. The chemicals are used in non-stick cookware and firefighting foam.
• Senate Bill 46 would impose a $5,000 surcharge on convictions for soliciting prostitutes or keeping a place of prostitution. The Senate passed it last summer but the Assembly hasn't taken it up.
• Senate Bill 332 would create a system that sexual assault victims could use to track their sexual assault kits. Senate Bill 200 is meant to prevent backlogs for processing the kits by setting standards for how evidence is collected and processed.
• A package of bills to combat homelessness that has already passed in the Assembly.
• Senate Bill 71 would reimburse local governments for many of their costs for holding special elections.
State Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, who accompanied Evers at the Eau Claire news conference, said most of these bills would pass if brought up for a vote before the full Legislature.
"Republican leadership isn't letting a lot of these bills come forward. Republican leadership doesn't want to give the governor a victory," he said.
"It's a frustrating time to be a Democrat in the Legislature," Erpenbach said.