EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers acknowledged people are urging him to fully fund a new building at UW-Eau Claire, but gave no hint to area business leaders if that will make his budget proposal.
Speaking for five minutes to about 150 members of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce in an online meeting Monday, Evers said details on specific items in his 2021-23 budget proposal will become available next month.
“We’re in the thick of preparing our budget proposal, haven’t made any significant final decisions,” he said. “We will have much more information for you on these issues in the coming weeks.”
Evers is scheduled to deliver his state budget message on Feb. 16.
The planned Science and Health Sciences building at UW-Eau Claire received $109 million in the current state budget, but still needs $147 million to proceed. That second half of funding did not get into the UW System’s 2021-23 budget request, instead appearing in a long-range plan for 2025-27.
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, and other area legislators told chamber members last month that they are asking the governor to include the building’s remaining funding in the upcoming budget. The local chamber’s leaders sent a letter on Jan. 14 to Evers to reinforce the business community’s advocacy for the project.
“Indeed, there is no other current project that is more important to the future of our regional economy and workforce than this urgently needed replacement for the aging and outdated Phillips Hall,” stated the letter signed by chamber President and CEO David Minor and board Chairman Scott Biederman.
Not only would the project replace the university’s 1960s-era science building, but also be home to a partnership between the university and Mayo Clinic Health System that is intended to yield advances in medicine and address shortages in rural health care, the letter stated.
Evers acknowledged that the campaign to get the first half of funding for the project reached his ears two years ago and he’s hearing a similar chorus now.
“I greatly appreciated your advocacy then just as I do now,” he said.
While he didn’t provide any insight on whether the new UW-Eau Claire building will get into his state budget proposal, Evers did highlight one item he’d already announced in his State of the State address earlier this month.
To help close the “digital divide” between urban and rural areas, Evers is proposing that the state spend nearly $200 million over the next two years to expand broadband access. High-speed internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for small businesses, schools and families, he said.
Before talking about the upcoming budget, Evers did thank the Eau Claire business community for its work in the past year to keep employees, their families and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know it hasn’t been easy and we’re not out of the woods yet,” he said.
He urged patience with the ongoing effort to distribute vaccines, which is currently centered on the state’s senior citizen population.
“The fact of the matter is it’s going take time to get both doses to every Wisconsinite that wants them,” Evers said.