Despite a nearly $1 billion gap in their education spending proposals, Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday in Eau Claire he remains hopeful that his Democratic administration will reach a deal with Republican legislative leaders to adequately fund Wisconsin's public schools and universities.
Still, Evers made it clear during his late morning stop at Longfellow Elementary School that he believes the Republican-controlled budget committee still has a ways to go to reach that point.
"We're looking for any steps forward that we can get," Evers said. "Clearly, the K-12 budget proposal that was accepted by the Joint Finance Committee was far, far short, especially in the area of special education, which has had no increase for the last 10 to 12 years."
Evers had called for a $1.4 billion increase in state spending on K-12 education, including boosting special education funding by about $600 million. But the 2019-21 budget provision unveiled last week by the Joint Finance Committee called for spending an additional $500 million on schools, with just $50 million more for special education.
The governor called the GOP special education proposal a "small increase" and pointed out that his plan would result in a "significant" boost ($8.25 million) in special education funding for the Eau Claire school district.
"We're going to continue to fight. We're going to continue to make the case," Evers said, stressing that what he calls his "people's budget" reflects the priorities he heard from Wisconsinites in travels around the state. "I'm hopeful that there will be some compromise moving forward."
Eau Claire Democratic Rep. Jodi Emerson, who joined the governor at Longfellow, drew a stark compromise between the Democratic and Republican approaches.
"Our priorities are taking care of kids and taking care of vulnerable people, and they were able to give tax cuts to the wealthy," Emerson said.
However, state Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Pleasant Valley, maintained in a column this week that the committee approved the "largest actual dollars budget for K-12 education in Wisconsin state history" and that K-12 education remains the largest spending item in the state budget.
"It is unfortunate that some continue the false claim that we are cutting support for our schools," Petryk said. "This is simply not true as increased school funding is a top priority for me and my Legislative Colleagues. The reforms passed by the Joint Finance Committee put substantially more resources into the classroom and provides more learning opportunities to our students. This, coupled with increased investment into our highly successful state Youth Apprenticeship program means that students will be better prepared to enter our state's outstanding workforce."
Evers, who took questions from local media after reading the book "Duck! Rabbit!" to a second-grade class, joked about how the book illustrating how people can reach different conclusions after seeing the same thing could serve as an apt metaphor for Democratic and Republican politicians.
The governor also faced a barrage of questions from curious second-graders, including: How old are you? (67) Is your wife pretty? (Yes) Were you thinking of being governor when you were growing up? (No) Why did you want to be a teacher? ("I knew what's best for our kids is best for our future.")
Evers also expressed disappointment that the Joint Finance Committee voted Tuesday to give the UW System $58 million in additional state money, or less than half of the $127 million increase the governor had called for in his budget proposal.
"UW-Eau Claire and its partner schools across the state, they've been shorted for several years now, and the people that graduate from those institutions, especially UW-Eau Claire, fill important jobs in our state," Evers said. "We have to make sure (the UW System) is well funded, and this is not funding it at an appropriate level."
As the budget negotiations move forward, Evers said it's important to be steadfast in standing up for your beliefs.
"I know I have been and I'm assuming that the Republicans have been equally steadfast," he said. "But at the end of the day, we need to do what the people of Wisconsin want us to do. That is to fix our roads, make sure we have a good education system that is well funded — we have the money to do that — and we also have to have a good health care system."