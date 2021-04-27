MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed a bipartisan bill Tuesday that makes it easier for emergency responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder to file worker’s compensation claims.
Right now, police and firefighters can claim worker’s compensation for PTSD but must prove the condition was caused by unusual stress compared to what their co-workers regularly experience. Under the bill, a police officer or firefighter needs only a diagnosis from a licensed psychiatrist or psychologist and the diagnosis doesn’t have to be based on the employee suffering greater stress than his or her co-workers.
The bill limits compensation to 32 weeks, however, and allows responders to make only three such claims in his or her lifetime.
Police and firefighters have been pushing for the changes for several years, saying it could help prevent employee suicides. The bill failed in the Senate during the last legislative session. This time the Senate, now under control of new Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, passed the measure unanimously in February. The Assembly passed it on a voice vote earlier this month.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, was a lead author of the bill.
“The time has come to take the mental health needs of our first responders seriously,” Emerson said in a statement. “Exposure to traumatic events has been linked to psychological distress and many frontline workers experience these traumas on a daily basis. The news is full of examples of what happens when people who aren’t mentally healthy hold other people’s lives in their hands.
“Healthy first responders lead to healthy departments. Healthy departments lead to healthy communities. Early identification, intervention, and referrals to mental health providers are critical in helping to treat PTSD and decrease the incidence of anxiety, depression, substance abuse and suicide in first responders”
Evers signed the bill at a Madison fire station. Democratic and Republican lawmakers who sponsored the bill attended the signing along with police and firefighters.
“We know the toll post-traumatic stress can take on our first responders might otherwise go unseen, but today we’re going to help make sure it doesn’t go unheard,” Evers said. “We’re saying today that we want to dismantle that stigma around post-traumatic stress and mental health — we want our first responders to know that we see these effects, we’re going to call it like it is, and there’s no shame in talking about it or getting help.”