CHIPPEWA FALLS — Gov. Tony Evers was in Chippewa Falls to fix potholes on Wednesday, but he couldn't hide his frustration with the Wisconsin Supreme Court for overturning the statewide mask mandate earlier in the day.
"It's disappointing," Evers said, adding that science has proven the effectiveness of masks. "We're doing well with the vaccines. We're in a life-and-death race to get through this pandemic. I am asking people to mask up. We have to continue doing it."
Approximately 30.3% of state residents have now been vaccinated, but Evers said he fears Wisconsin is in a "dangerous position" for cases to rapidly climb again.
"We are at a tipping point," Evers said.
The Court ruled 4-3 to overturn the mandate, saying the governor exceeded his authority by extending the order. However, local mask mandates are allowed to remain in effect.
Dressed in blue jeans and work boots, Evers was ready to shovel asphalt hot mix onto Park Avenue on the south side of Chippewa Falls to fix a pothole.
"Spring time in Wisconsin; pothole season," Evers said. "It is symbolically to kick off the season. It's that time of year, and it's a reminder to show people we need to support our municipalities. Every part of our economy is based on having a good transportation system."
Evers said that he wanted to show his support for the street departments that do all the hard work, and he added that the state has to do its job to support funding those road projects.
This wasn't the first time Evers has tried his hand at shoveling hot mix; he said he went on a similar tour two years ago. After leaving Chippewa Falls, he headed to Wausau and Appleton to help fix potholes.
Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson joined Evers on the "Pothole Patrol" tour to repair potholes and discuss the governor's Badger Bounceback budget investments for local roads and highways.
Thompson said the state made a $75 million investment in road projects in the last budget, calling it a "historic increase."
Evers seemed to enjoy getting his hands dirty.
"One of the things I ran on was fixing the darn roads," he said.