Gov. Tony Evers was impressed with the recent developments in downtown Eau Claire as he did a walking tour of the area Friday afternoon.
“It’s a constant reminder of how public-private partnerships work,” Evers said at the conclusion of the tour. “I’ve been here several times, and I love what is going on.”
Evers brought Melissa Hughes, his new secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., to see everything from the Jamf headquarters and the revamped Lismore Hotel to Pablo Center at the Confluence. Evers praised leaders in the Chippewa Valley for their work redeveloping the downtown corridor.
“It’s certainly the energy of the people who are working to make it look the way it does now,” Evers said.
About 20 people went on the hour-long tour of several businesses in downtown.
The Pablo Center was the final stop, and Evers raved about the facility.
“As a consumer of theater, it’s extraordinary the technology that went into this building,” he said. “It’s just an extraordinary benefit for the whole state of Wisconsin.”
Nick Meyer, owner of Volume One and an investor in the Oxbow Hotel, stressed the importance of WEDC dollars, paired with local money, in redeveloping the Oxbow and turning a building that was a problem area into one of the top area hotels.
Meyer said it was great to be able to show the governor the work being done on a local level.
“When you have a downtown and a broader community that is achieving what we are achieving now, and have the governor come and see the energy we’re creating, it’s really exciting,” Meyer said. “It shows the community is on the right path because we have the attention of the state.”
Scott Allen, Eau Claire community development director, echoed similar thoughts about the governor’s visit. Allen said it also gave him a chance to talk about the need for more affordable housing in the area.
Allen also pointed out to Evers the vacant site that is now slated to become the new home of the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire and a planned restaurant/office space building.
Jason Jon Anderson, executive director of Pablo Center at the Confluence, showed off his building, telling Evers that it has 259 events on the calendar this year, and he added that 40% of patrons come from outside the Chippewa Valley, with people coming from across Wisconsin and the Twin Cities for shows.