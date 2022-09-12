Gov. Tony Evers touted his efforts for small businesses Monday during a stop at 3rd & Vine in Eau Claire. Meg Knoll, left, co-owner of 3rd & Vine, and Meredith Blankenheim, right, owner of Forage in downtown Eau Claire, have endorsed Evers' re-election bid.
Staff photo by Dan Reiland
Meg Knoll, owner of Third & Vine in Eau Claire, showed Gov. Tony Evers samples of cheese Monday at her business. Forage owner Meredith Blankenheim is in the background.
EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers touted the work he has done on behalf of small businesses during a stop Monday at 3rd & Vine, a craft beer and cheese bar in Eau Claire.
Evers announced that more than 100 small business owners across Wisconsin are endorsing his re-election campaign.
"Small business owners are the backbone of the state's economy," he said.
During his first term, Evers said, he has delivered over $1 billion dollars in funding to small businesses — including grants to more than 5,200 small businesses who have opened or expanded brick and mortar locations on Main Streets in all 72 counties.
These businesses have helped our communities by creating jobs and ensuring a stable local economy, he said.
Evers said he will continue investing in small businesses by adding more funding to the Main Street Bounce Back program, filling jobs, creating new markets for Wisconsin-made goods and expanding high-speed internet to rural communities.
The Bounce Back grant program filled empty store fronts throughout Wisconsin since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
"The numbers are good but I know we must continue to do more," Evers said. "As governor, I'm going to continue doing what's right for small businesses and workers."
Two of the small business owners who have endorsed Evers are Meg Knoll, co-owner of 3rd & Vine, and Meredith Blankenheim, owner of Forage, an event venue in downtown Eau Claire.
The Bounce Back grant program allowed her business to open, Knoll said.
"We put our dreams into action. This is exactly the kind of help small businesses need," she said. "The governor is focused on doing the right thing for businesses."
Blankenheim said Evers isn't focused on divisive politics.
"He's focused on doing the right things," she said.
“The stakes are high this November, and our governor is focused on doing the right thing for small businesses,” Knoll said.
“Tony Evers invested more than a billion dollars to help small businesses prevent layoffs and create jobs, and he’s establishing Wisconsin as the small business powerhouse of the Midwest," she said.
Evers said his agenda for supporting small businesses includes:
• Expanding the Main Street Bounce Back Program.
• Supporting Wisconsin farmers and producers by expanding dairy exports, strengthening meat processors and continuing to find innovative ways to connect the agriculture industry with new markets.
• Growing Wisconsin's workforce and filling jobs by improving access to child care, and strengthening education, apprenticeship and job training programs.
• Repealing the personal property tax.
• Expanding access to capital and high-speed internet to small businesses.
Evers said he also supports raising the state's minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.
"A gradual increase is important," he said. "If we do it in a thoughtful and progressive way, we will get there."