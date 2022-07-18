EAU CLAIRE — A former co-worker’s sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit against Gary King, former Eau Claire County district attorney, is scheduled for a jury trial next year.
Judge William Conley of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin set an eight-person jury trial to begin on Aug. 21, 2023 and last for an estimated five days, according to an order he signed last week.
The order also set deadlines for both sides in the civil lawsuit to name experts expected to testify, complete discovery and file motions prior to the trial date.
Should the parties seek to reach a confidential settlement instead of proceeding to trial, they have until June 30 to file letters with their terms and conditions.
Jessica Bryan filed her lawsuit in January, alleging that King sexually harassed her numerous times between summer 2019 to early 2021 while they both worked in the county Courthouse. During that time, King served as the elected district attorney while Bryan worked as the county’s victim witness coordinator. The two were stationed in different offices, but Bryan’s job meant she worked closely with the district attorney’s office.
Bryan’s accusations include that King suggested multiple times they get a hotel room together, he’d said one of her outfits was “too distracting” to him, and that he’d been dreaming of her.
In a response filed last month to her claims of verbal harassment, King denied some instances and said others were misinterpreted.
Bryan also accused King of unwanted touching, including hugging, playing with her hair, kissing her and pulling her onto his lap.
Again, King denied some of the incidents while disputing that others were not sexual in nature.
Bryan’s lawsuit stated she repeatedly told King to stop the offensive conduct and he did not. King denied that as well.
In mid-February 2021, Bryan made a formal complaint to the county’s Human Resources Department about King’s behavior. An internal investigation determined King did harass and act inappropriately toward female coworkers. He was then told by County Administrator Kathryn Schauf to not have one-on-one contact behind closed doors with other employees.
King left office last year amid accusations of sexual harassment and questions about his sobriety on the job. Gov. Tony Evers had appointed a commissioner to investigate those allegations, but King opted to resign before such a probe could be finished.
King announced his resignation in July 2021 and his last day in office was in mid-August. In his resignation letter, King stated he was seeking professional assistance his health and that the job’s long hours had taken a toll on him.
He had served as district attorney since first winning election in 2012.
While not with the plaintiff or defendant, the state Department of Justice will be playing an intervening role in the lawsuit to ensure it won’t be liable to pay for King’s attorneys’ costs or a potential jury award for damages against him.
“Facts found in this case will be relevant to the State’s ability to protect its financial interests regarding its potential obligation to reimburse King for the costs of his defense,” stated the motion to intervene filed by the state attorney general’s office.
This is because King was serving as a state official while prosecuting criminal cases in Eau Claire County. Under certain circumstances, the state indemnifies its employees for actions undertaken to perform their duties.
The state Department of Justice contends the conduct that Bryan is suing King for was not part of his official responsibilities as district attorney.
“The State denies that the acts alleged to have been committed by King were committed in the course of the discharge of his duties,” the motion stated.
Because neither Bryan or King represent the state’s interests, the attorney general’s office sought to take part in the case in an intervening role.
Bryan did not oppose the state’s motion to intervene, and Judge Conley granted it on July 12.
Assistant Attorneys General Sarah A. Huck and Katherine C. Polich are representing the state in the matter.