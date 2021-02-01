EAU CLAIRE — A former employee is joining the list of people seeking thousands of dollars from an investment adviser who led a now-defunct Altoona firm.
Mark Lutzke of Heron, Mont., filed a lawsuit on Monday in Eau Claire County Court against his former employer, Michael Shillin, who ran a wealth management company with an office in Altoona’s River Prairie development.
Lutzke claimed that he’s owed $69,375 in salary for work during 2019 and 2020 along with $71,000 in commissions. Lutzke also wants $353,000 from Shillin for shares of U.S. tech company SpaceX that his former boss claimed to have bought for his employee.
Along with that compensation, Lutzke is also asking the court to award him an additional 50% of the lost wages and compensation as penalties against Shillin, adding $70,188 to the total the ex-employee is seeking.
That brings the total that Lutzke is seeking to $563,563 in salary, commissions, stock value and penalties.
But he’s not the only one claiming that Shillin and Shillin Wealth Management owe money.
Six former customers of the firm have disputes pending for a combined total of $76,466 for a variety of complaints they have against Shillin, according to filings that appear on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website.
Like Lutzke, three of those customers allege that Shillin led them to believe they had bought stock in SpaceX, the privately owned spacecraft company led by CEO Elon Musk.
Other client allegations included Shillin misrepresenting the amount of expected dividends and funds in their accounts, creating problems with their tax returns due to inaccurate documentation he provided, giving erroneous advice on an insurance policy and falsifying multiple documents.
A separate customer dispute lodged in October with the SEC has already been resolved. According to the SEC’s website, a former client alleged that Shillin misrepresented the amount and source of expected dividends in his account. Shillin settled that claim for nearly $23,000.
The complaint that former employee Lutzke filed in his lawsuit details difficulty he encountered getting paid while he worked for Shillin from July 2019 until last fall.
In October 2019, Lutzke received pay stubs for what was labeled as “catchup pay,” but the funds never got to his bank account. A W-2 tax statement that Shillin generated for Lutzke also included the wages he was never paid by the firm. Lutzke also contacted the accounting firm that supposedly created the pay stub and W-2, only to hear that it had not made those documents and pointed out several discrepancies in them.
Lutzke also did not get paychecks on numerous dates during 2020, which Shillin attributed to accounting firm errors.
Shillin also had agreed to buy 624 shares of SpaceX on Lutzke’s behalf in February 2020, but never did buy the stocks, the lawsuit alleges. To back that claim, Lutke submitted copies of a text message exchange between him and Shillin with the boss boasting how much money his employee made from the transaction.
Lutzke learned in December that he’d been terminated from his job a couple of months prior after his family encountered difficulty using their health insurance and he called the firm’s successor to check on his employment status.
Shillin was already under investigation at that point and had voluntarily resigned in October from Alliance Global Partners, the investment and advisory firm he was affiliated with.
That investigation began with the discovery of altered documents and emails for a long-term care insurance policy that does not exist.
In December, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a private regulatory corporation working under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, indefinitely banned Shillin from acting as a securities broker.
Shillin refused to provide information, documentation or official testimony, but did electronically sign a letter of acceptance in December that consented to barring him from associating with firms regulated by FINRA.
By signing the letter Shillin waived the chance of defending himself at a disciplinary hearing or appealing the decision. The document also prohibits him from making public statements denying allegations in FINRA’s letter.
Shillin’s page on the professional social media website LinkedIn shows that he started a new job last month at an investment firm based in Minneapolis. The Greenway Fund’s website lists Shillin as chief operating officer, including his photograph and a summary of his professional and educational background.
The phone number listed on the company’s website was not working on Monday. The Leader-Telegram emailed the company in an attempt to reach Shillin for comment Monday, but a reply was not received by publication time.
A phone number previously listed for Shillin Wealth Management now goes to a customer service hotline for Alliance Global Partners.