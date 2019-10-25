Since Eau Claire County began hosting twice-annual drop-off events for excess or expired pharmaceuticals in 2012, there have been about 11½ tons of medication properly disposed of.
About 2,800 pounds are dropped off each year between the two disposal days, but community health educator Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil said the 3,400 pounds turned in during April’s event set a record for the community.
“From that last take-back day we collected more than we usually do in a year,” said Dillivan-Pospisil, who works at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Today there will be several sites in west-central Wisconsin participating in National Drug Take Back Day, an effort to better control medications — especially opioids — run by federal, state and local officials.
More promotion of the events and other agencies joining in to the prescription drug collection effort are two reasons why Dillivan-Pospisil feels the collection effort has continued to be popular.
Eau Claire County received a federal grant in fall 2017 to better promote the drug disposal events. That grant money was split among 14 Wisconsin counties to address prescription drug misuse among teens and young adults.
Altoona Police Department began participating in the annual take-back event a couple years ago and also is among the law enforcement agencies in the region with a permanent disposal box in its offices.
Lt. Scott Kelley said many people who come to the Altoona Police Department, 1904 Spooner Ave., to dispose of medication during weekday hours learned about the program through the biannual collection drives.
“There’s a lot of people that became aware of the drop box basically through the big events,” he said.
Since safe medication disposal became a growing concern several years ago, several local law enforcement agencies, businesses and clinics signed on to be permanent drop-off sites. For example, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens (1819 S. Hastings Way location only) and multiple Marshfield Clinic Health System locations are permanent drop-off sites, according to a map on Wisconsin’s Dose of Reality website.
However, many of those are only open during weekdays when many people are at work. An advantage of the twice-annual drop-off events are they are held on Saturdays, Dillivan-Pospisil said. The events also accept liquids, patches and ointments whereas the regular disposal sites only take pills.
Collections for excess medication are held for community safety and environmental reasons.
“It’s more than de-cluttering your cabinet,” Dillivan-Pospisil said.
By getting rid of unneeded pills, that keeps children from accidentally ingesting them or from other people who may be addicted to drugs or looking to sell them for money. Flushing medications down the toilet or sink can contribute to contamination of the local water supply, according to Dose of Reality.
While the disposal events are for expired or excess medications, Dillivan-Pospisil recommends exercising caution when storing pharmaceuticals you’re currently taking. She advises people to lock up medications or keep them out of sight and not in places where they can be easily found, such as purses and medicine cabinets.