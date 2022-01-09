FALL CREEK — Powerful alligators, 10-foot pythons and iguanas as long as an adult male.
These are just a few of the exotic creatures John Moyles has encountered over the past two years while going about his work.
And no, Moyles doesn’t toil in a tropical jungle somewhere, but right here in Wisconsin.
As the owner of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha and the host of exotic animal surrender events across the state, Moyles never knows what he might run into at the office.
“Sometimes I have people reach out and say, ‘Do you mind if I drop this off?’ But most of the time I have no idea what I might be walking into,” he said.
J&R will host an exotic pet surrender event from noon to 3 p.m. March 19 at Beaver Creek Reserve’s Wise Nature Center near Fall Creek.
The nonprofit organization has taken in more than 2,000 animals at such events since being founded by Moyles in February 2020.
The event will accept fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals and plants — no questions asked. It will not accept cats, dogs or barnyard animals.
The Chippewa Valley event also will include a presentation by Lia Landowski, Beaver Creek’s aquatic invasive species coordinator, on aquatic invasive species and problematic local examples of exotic animal and plant releases.
“Education and awareness is key for preventing exotic plant and animal introductions,” Landowski said. “Reaching out to the public and providing a surrender event in a judgment-free place helps us to prevent unnecessary releases into the wild while educating about the care and dedication these plants and animals require.”
The goal of the event is to collect unwanted exotic pets so an appropriate new home can be found for them, whether that be a private individual or a public zoo.
“Some pet owners that are unable to care for their pet may think that releasing the animal is the right thing to do,” Moyles said. “However, releasing a pet can be harmful for the animal and the environment.”
Most of the time such released animals don’t survive, but sometimes they can become an invasive species and cause environmental damage, he said, mentioning goldfish and crayfish as examples of species that have caused problems in Wisconsin waterways.
A prominent example in Florida is the non-native Burmese python, which has established a breeding population in South Florida that has led to a huge decline in the population of small mammals in Everglades National Park.
Without the pressures of natural predators and competitors, some exotic species can thrive in new environments by rapidly reproducing and out-competing native species, Landowski said, potentially displacing native plants and animals and threatening the natural balance of the ecosystem.
“Water hyacinth is an example of a beautiful water garden plant that has caused some serious damage when introduced to a waterbody,” Landowski said. “This flowering plant will form dense mats in backwaters that can choke out native plants and block sunlight to the water column below, in turn impacting water quality as well as the aquatic habitat. While the plant is prohibited in Wisconsin, it can be purchased in neighboring states.”
While J&R hasn’t been in operation long enough for Moyles to identify a long-term trend, he predicted an increase in exotic pet surrenders in the next couple of years among people who acquired them for entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His advice to people considering the adoption of an exotic pet? Do your research on what it takes to care for them and how long they live.
“A rat lives two to three years, but a bearded dragon lives 15 to 20 and parrots can live 60 to 80 years,” Moyles said. “Adopting a pet can be a lifetime commitment.”