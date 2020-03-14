Pat Stein is not happy so much demand exists for services for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
But the executive director of Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire is ecstatic the shelter is growing to meet that demand and better serve those survivors in their time of need.
A two-story, 4,000-square-foot expansion with six apartments is nearly complete and set to open in April.
The existing emergency shelter consists of 18 tiny rooms — mostly former exam rooms left over from the medical clinic that previously occupied the building — that sometimes must house a family of four. Shelter occupants share communal kitchen and living space.
“It’s quite cramped in the emergency shelter, and these apartments will allow individuals and families to have more privacy and move toward self-sufficiency,” Stein said.
The nonprofit’s $1 million expansion is 90% paid for by a combination of grants and donations. Bolton is continuing its Pave the Way capital campaign to cover the last $100,000 of the cost.
A Bolton client, who asked not to be identified because of the potential danger of her situation, said she is looking forward to being one of the first victims to occupy one of the new apartments.
“Communal living can be difficult at times. You have your own room, but that’s all you have,” said the woman, who sought refuge at Bolton because of a stalking situation in which the perpetrator attempted to sexually assault her.
By contrast, the apartments in the new wing will offer more privacy and an opportunity to live more independently, all while still having access to staff right down the hall 24 hours a day.
That round-the-clock access is crucial for individuals who suffer from “night terrors” after escaping from abusers who may have threatened to kill or harm them, their children or their pets, Stein said.
The four one-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments each have tamper-resistant windows and their own living areas, kitchens and bathrooms. They are mostly finished, with the exception of installing stoves, refrigerators, beds and televisions. The staff is seeking donations of furniture and kitchen utensils to make the units ready to serve as someone’s temporary home.
‘A steppingstone’
The chance to live independently is important for victims, many of whom have been controlled and manipulated by their abusers, the client said, noting that independence can be something as seemingly simple as cooking for yourself or using your own checkbook instead of being given an allowance by an abuser.
“It’s a great thing to be able to transition before you go back out in the community,” she said. “It’s a steppingstone and allows people to still feel safe because of all the safety measures in place.”
Another unidentified Bolton client provided a written testimonial, in support of the fundraising effort, backing the need for the new wing along South Farwell Street to supplement the emergency shelter rooms.
“I know it’s better than when we lived at home, but it is difficult because of the constant hustle and bustle of shelter life,” the client wrote, reaffirming the desire of many domestic violence victims to live in their own independent space while still receiving support.
Officials indicated Bolton is one of the few shelters in Wisconsin that serves all populations and genders affected by domestic violence.
Major drivers of the space squeeze have been dramatic increases in the number of male, LGBTQ and over-45 clients seeking shelter — a problem exacerbated by a shortage of affordable housing in the community — and the length of stays by victims, Stein said. The average number of nights clients spent at the shelter rose more than 60% from 26 in 2014 to 42 in 2019.
Individuals who access the shelter are fleeing a volatile and sometimes potentially lethal situation, she said, so the shelter doesn’t put a limit on how long clients can stay.
“They have enough going on in their lives. They don’t need that extra stress of having a deadline,” Stein said. “They are the experts on their own lives.”
In 2019, Bolton provided about 7,000 nights of emergency shelter to 246 individuals and delivered services to nearly 3,000 people overall. Stein expects those numbers to rise once the new apartments are occupied.
Bolton also operates two on-site transitional units, four transitional apartments on Eau Claire’s west side and four transitional apartments in Jackson County.
In addition to shelter, the facility’s services, which are all free, include personal advocacy, mental health counseling, housing assistance, legal advocacy, safety training and responding to hospital emergency department visits after incidents of domestic violence or sexual assault.
To help accommodate steadily rising demand for services, officials have pursued several expansions and moves since 1976 when the Women’s Community Center, the state’s first domestic abuse shelter, opened in Eau Claire. The facility was incorporated as Refuge House in 1977 and renamed Bolton Refuge House in 1987 in honor of former Eau Claire police Officer Robert Bolton, who was fatally shot in 1982 while responding to a disturbance at the facility. The shelter moved to its current location on Farwell Street in 2010.
Out of space
Bolton officials have done what they can to add capacity at the existing 10,000-square-foot downtown site, expanding from 12 to 15 rooms shortly after Stein became executive director in 2012 and later vacating several staff offices and storage closets to create three more client rooms in a hallway.
When staff recognized that many clients preferred the hallway rooms offering a dose of extra privacy, it confirmed the need for the expansion.
The new apartments also should be more attractive to clients with teenagers, who can be particularly uncomfortable with sharing communal space.
“Teens sometimes refuse to stay now because of the communal living, the embarrassment level and the lack of privacy,” Stein said. “That means they sometimes choose to stay at home, even with an abusive parent.”
Some abusers even have successfully made the case that shelter living is traumatic for young children to get the court to order a child back to the abusive household, Stein said, adding, “With the addition of these apartments, that can’t be used against them anymore.”
Bolton officials plan to offer a series of open houses the first two weeks in April so residents can see the expansion that community support made possible. Then the units will promptly be put to their intended use — providing comfort and shelter to survivors of trauma.