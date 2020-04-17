Even when the state reopens businesses and schools, some level of social distancing will probably be part of life for Chippewa Valley residents for some time, Eau Claire County’s chief health official said Friday.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday extended the state’s safer-at-home order until May 26. Most non-essential businesses must stay closed until then.
Evers has said the state’s reopening must be gradual, not all at once.
But when those businesses, schools and events are allowed to open their doors, what would a reopening of the state look like?
It will likely include slowly allowing gatherings of larger sizes, “progressively from where we’re at now, where it’s just your household,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Physical distancing in public areas, like shops and grocery stores, is also here to stay for some time, she said Friday at a news briefing.
A region-by-region approach to reopening the state — asking people to stay in their community instead of gathering in counties that were reopening — “would be tremendously challenging," she said.
Evers’ original safer-at-home order had been set to expire on April 24. Giese and other health officials have said they support Evers’ decision to extend the order until late May.
It’s likely that Eau Claire County, with 22 identified cases of COVID-19, has seen its peak in cases while being under the safer-at-home order, Giese said. But that doesn’t mean the region is out of the woods, especially when people begin gathering in public again: “I am confident the actual number of cases we have in Eau Claire has not peaked ... if we have good testing, good case investigation and follow up, if we have businesses that reopen employing good, safe practices, I think the frequency of cases will be lower.
“But I am confident we are not at the end of this.”
The county hasn’t seen an increase in identified COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. It has tested 1,447 residents in total; 74 tests are still pending.
The health department has not released ages, genders or any other information about its COVID-19 patients, citing medical privacy rules.
Wisconsin’s identified cases of COVID-19 hit just over 4,000 as of Friday, an increase of 170 new cases since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Statewide, 205 people have died from COVID-19, and 1,153 people who have tested positive have been hospitalized at some point — about 29% of total identified cases.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.