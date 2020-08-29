EAU CLAIRE — With masks, social distancing and much less close contact with their friends, Chippewa Valley students’ back-to-school routines will involve uncomfortable changes this fall.
Stress can manifest in kids - and adults - in unexpected ways, said local child psychiatrists and psychologists at a Thursday panel from Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan.
“The conditions of this crisis can place all children at risk for additional trauma and loss,” said Dr. Alison Jones, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Marshfield Clinic Health System.
The stress of wearing masks, being told to stay six feet apart from other people and switching between virtual and face-to-face classes can cause kids a lot of stress, Jones said -- especially if they have a history of anxiety, depression, learning disorders or attention issues.
Kids are more likely to experience stress or trauma if a family member has contracted COVID-19, or is in a job where they’re more vulnerable to the virus, Jones said.
A stressed-out student might have a hard time focusing, not sleep well, lose interest in things they enjoyed before, isolate themselves or be more irritable, said Dr. Erica Larson, a Marshfield Clinic child and adolescent psychiatrist.
“Children do take emotional cues from those around them,” Larson said.
Teachers should watch for signs in the classroom that a student isn’t doing well, Jones said. Those indicators include sporadic attendance, a lack of participation or distress when the student transitions between face-to-face and virtual classrooms.
What can teachers and parents do?
“Stay calm,” Jones advised. “It can be as simple as greeting students by name, having a special introduction to show they’re cared for and are appreciated for being in class that day.”
Especially in online learning, assignments can feel overwhelming, Jones said, so teachers should consider giving assignments in smaller pieces and realize that students’ routines have changed drastically.
“Remember students may be dealing with many different life situations while trying to maintain academics,” Jones said. “Students may be embarrassed to share their personal situations.”
Family time with the kids is even more important than usual, Jones noted.
Other techniques for kids to cope with stress include:
- Focus on the positives, Larson said. The “three good things” strategy is a gratitude exercise that involves thinking of three good things that happened that day.
- Stick to a routine. “Creating routine is another way to focus on things we have more control over,” Larson said.
- Spending time with family and friends, even if it’s from a distance, and generally taking care of yourself, Larson said: Getting enough sleep, eating healthy meals, meditating or spending time outside.