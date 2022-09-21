mw_overcrowded_6a_021916

Angie Drexler, center, works with her first grade students around a table at Roosevelt Elementary in 2016. Though Roosevelt will not be included in the fall referendum, the school previously experienced overcrowding issues similar to what Putnam Heights Elementary and North High School are experiencing today.

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Area School District is growing, and school officials are hoping to meet the ongoing needs of their students with a $98.6 million referendum question fated for the ballot this fall.

If it passes on Nov. 8, the referendum will raise the estimated yearly property tax on a $100,000 home within the district by $40. The district estimates it will take taxpayers 20 years to pay the debt off.

