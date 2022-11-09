EAU CLAIRE — A lawsuit brought against the Eau Claire Area School District in September is seeking to change the district’s policies regarding transgender and gender nonconforming students.
The district has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, citing a lack of standing and insufficient evidence of constitutional violations.
The lawsuit
Parents Protecting Our Children, an unincorporated association of parents whose children attend schools within the district, filed a civil complaint with the federal court earlier this fall against ECASD, Superintendent Michael Johnson and the Eau Claire School Board.
PPOC, represented by conservative firms America First Legal and the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, alleges the district has “adopted policies facilitating gender transitions that might occur at school without any parental notification or consent;” impede upon parents’ First Amendment right to religious freedom; and may have long-term damaging effects to a child’s psyche and sense of identity.
The lawsuit came in response to an equity training facilitator guide that received backlash from members of the public last spring. The guide, which focused on creating safe spaces for LGBTQ students, noted that “parents are not entitled to know their kids’ identities. That knowledge must be earned.”
In another district document, the “Administrative Guidance for Gender Identity Support” plan, the district explained: “Some transgender, non-binary, and/or gender-nonconforming students are not ‘open’ at home for reasons that may include safety concerns or lack of acceptance.”
Also under scrutiny in the lawsuit is the district’s implementation of Gender Support Plans. Gender Support Plans are individualized documents intended to create a shared understanding of the ways in which a student’s “authentic gender” will be accounted for and supported at school.
These plans allow students to list preferred names and gender pronouns, identify staff and family members who are aware of their gender status and identify any facility accommodations that may need to be made.
The PPOC lawsuit alleges that the document lacks any requirement to notify the student’s parents that the district “is renaming their child or giving him or her a new gender identity.”
The suit argues this is a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Wisconsin Constitution, which protect the parental right to make decisions concerning the care, custody and control of their children.
The civil suit’s final point alleges the district is violating the First Amendment of “most” PPOC members. The document states that those members have “sincerely held religious beliefs that there are only two sexes, that their children are born either male or female, and that this characteristic is immutable.”
The motion to dismiss
In response to PPOC’s lawsuit, the district’s 36-page motion to dismiss calls the group’s concerns “speculative” and accuses it of mischaracterizing the gender guidance offered by the district.
“Plaintiff’s members are upset about this, but admittedly they do not have children that are transgender or gender nonconforming,” the motion reads. “Nor has the guidance ever been utilized with any of Plaintiff’s members’ children. Rather, Plaintiff’s members claim that at some unknown point in the future one of their children may be transgender, may disclose their gender identity to the Distirct, and may request that the District not immediately notify their parent of this fact.”
PPOC’s concerns, the motion notes, “merely reflect a generalized uncomfortableness with transgender individuals, not actural harm.”
Because PPOC allegedly fails to establish any of its members have been directly harmed by the district’s policies or prove that their constitutional rights have been directly violated, the district makes the argument the lawsuit should be dismissed without prejudice.
According to the motion, a plaintiff must show it has standing to sue. To establish standing, a party must show a real and immediate threat of injury. An organization may sue on behalf of its members if its members would otherwise have standing to sue in their own right, the motion explains.
However, the district alleges the members of PPOC have failed to prove they have a personal stake in the issue at hand, resulting in direct injury.
“Plaintiff cannot show that it has associational standing,” the motion states. “The individual parent members of Plaintiff do not have standing in their own right, and that is fatal.”
“A parent’s general distress over a school’s policies does not demonstrate an actual injury,” the motion stated, later adding, “Plaintiff rests completely on the speculative claim that at some unknown point in the future, one of its members’ children might seek out the District without their knowledge to address transgender issues or gender nonconformity and specifically ask the District to not notify their parent. This is nothing more than a speculative, hypothetical fear, one that has no indication of ever coming to fruition.”
With regard to the Fourteenth Amendment, the district said the right to make decisions regarding the care, custody and control of children is not absolute, nor does it exist in a vacuum.
“Although Plaintiff repeatedly claims that this case involves fundamental rights or liberties, a careful analysis shows that the issues raised in this case do not implicate fundamental rights or liberties,” the motion reads.
And while parents have the freedom to choose where their child is educated, the motion states, it is not within their right to “replace state educational requirements with their own idiosyncratic views of what knowledge a child needs to be a productive and happy member of society.”
The motion to dismiss cites several Wisconsin circuit court cases that have established similar precedents, concluding parents do not have the fundamental right to be the exclusive provider of a information regarding sexual matters to their children, parents are not the only ones with the right to nurture children, and there is no fundamental parental right to be notified if their child is transgender.
“Parental rights can be ‘limited by the compelling governmental interest in the protection of children particularly where the children need to be protected from their own parents,’” the motion reads, citing a Seventh Circuit Court case from 2000.
Additionally, the Supreme Court has held that transgender individuals are protected from discrimination under Title VII and Title IX.
“In this regard, the Seventh Circuit has instructed that school districts can violate Title IX by failing to honor a student’s use of a requested pronoun, not permitting the student to use the bathroom or locker room facilities that corresponds with their identified gender, and not permitting overnight accommodations consistent with their identified gender,” the motion stated.
The district said it has a legitimate, compelling interest in supporting transgender students. A requirement that a parent be made immediately aware of their child’s gender status, the motion reads, would defeat the purpose of creating a safe and supportive school environment.
With regard to the First Amendment, the district noted that the Free Exercise Clause of the amendment prohibits government actors from “exerting any restraint on the free exercise of religion.”
The motion points out that the district’s policies revolving around gender identity are “religiously neutral,” meaning they don’t reference, prohibit, suppress or exclude any specific religion, and are therefore not in violation of the First Amendment.
What comes next
Ronald Stadler, the district’s attorney with Kopka Pinkus Dolin, said what comes next in the litigation process depends on PPOC and their response to the motion.
He said PPOC has three or four weeks to respond to the motion. In return, the district will have an opportunity to file a reply memorandum. This briefing schedule will take around five to six weeks.
From there, the matter will fall to the hands of the court. Stadler said this portion of the process can fall anywhere from a month to six months. It’s a heady issue, he said, and the court will need to be thorough.
“I expect that the court will grant this motion to dismiss,” Stadler told the Leader-Telegram.