EAU CLAIRE — A lawsuit brought against the Eau Claire Area School District in September is seeking to change the district’s policies regarding transgender and gender nonconforming students.

The district has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, citing a lack of standing and insufficient evidence of constitutional violations.

Download PDF PPOC Complaint
Download PDF Motion to Dismiss

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.