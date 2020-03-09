When Don and Kylie Martens left their Bloomer home at 1 a.m. Sunday, heading for a hospital in Eau Claire to welcome their second child, Kylie wasn’t alarmed or worried about being in labor.
The birth of the couple’s first daughter, Mae, nearly two years before had been slow but steady, taking about 12 hours of labor at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Kylie said.
So when baby Lila Martens was born inside their parked vehicle next to a highway on-ramp early Sunday in Chippewa County, it was an out-of-body experience, both parents said.
“She was just in a rush to meet us,” Kylie said.
Kylie’s due date was Monday, and when her water broke around 10 p.m. Saturday, it was right on schedule.
“I didn’t think that the contractions were very strong, so I didn’t really feel too concerned, or a need to rush out of the house,” Kylie said.
Around 1 a.m., her contractions strengthened, and the couple began driving to Mayo in Eau Claire, ready to welcome their new daughter.
But 10 miles down the road, Lila had other ideas.
When the couple reached the Highway S exit near the town of Tilden, “I thought we might have waited too long,” Kylie said. “I wasn’t this cool, calm and collected in the moment, but we got onto (Highway 53), and I said … ‘I’m going to start pushing.’”
Don called 911, and briefly considered trying to drive to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls − but instead pulled their truck onto the U.S. 53 southbound on-ramp at Highway S.
“I knew I wasn’t going to make it to the hospital, and it was time to pull over,” Don said.
“He jumped out, ran around, (and a dispatcher) on 911 told him to support the head,” Kylie said.
Lila was born around 1:30 a.m.
The baby began crying immediately, Kylie remembered, and to their relief, they were able to release the umbilical cord that was wrapped around Lila’s neck, Don said.
“We looked at each other and started hysterically laughing,” Kylie said. “It was the most bizarre thing we could have ever imagined.
“In all our trying to prep for the birth plan and a baby, we never had a contingency plan for a birth on the side of the road.”
For Don and Kylie, the rarity of the situation didn’t hit them until much later.
“There wasn’t enough time to get concerned or scared. It all happened so fast,” Kylie said. “Friends and family’s reactions have been laughter, shock, lots of questions, disbelief.”
Five minutes after Lila’s birth, a Chippewa County deputy arrived on the scene, followed shortly by an ambulance. One ride to the Eau Claire hospital later, and mother and baby were in good health.
“She has been absolutely perfect,” Kylie said Monday of baby Lila. “She got glowing reviews from two pediatricians, and she has been a voracious eater and a great sleeper so far.”
Don, an aircraft mechanic for medical helicopters, doesn’t have any formal medical training, he said.
“I try to stay away from that stuff because I usually don’t do too good with (it),” he said Monday. “Me delivering a child was pretty crazy.”
Parents and doctors had advised Kylie that labor could progress faster with her second child, she said — but she didn’t expect it to be quite so quick.
“We were debating whether or not we’d just have a home birth, or just move into an apartment across the street from the hospital, for baby number three,” she joked.
After leaving the Eau Claire hospital Monday, Don and Kylie thanked the emergency medical responders, authorities, hospital staffers and the 911 dispatcher that helped them through and after Lila’s birth.
“I don’t recommend a roadside delivery, but I’m grateful everything went well, (and) it worked out well for us, besides having to replace the seat in the truck,” Kylie said.