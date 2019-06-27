It was deja vu for the Eau Claire Express.
For the second night in a row at Carson Park, Eau Claire couldn’t get anything going against a dominant starting pitcher.
And when their bats finally did come to life, it wasn’t quite enough.
The Express’ late rally fell short in a 6-3 loss to the La Crosse Loggers on Thursday night. Loggers starter Zach Pronschinske stifled Eau Claire in seven-plus innings of work, holding the Express to three hits and two runs to earn the win.
It was reminiscent of Wednesday night’s loss to Mankato, when MoonDogs starter Nick Schmidt worked eight scoreless innings of two-hit baseball.
“We struggled to get at-bats together,” Express manager Dale Varsho said. “Swinging at balls in the dirt, swinging at bad pitches. We’ve got to figure out how to put more balls in play.”
Eau Claire had just two hits entering the eighth inning, when they finally got three runs across with a three-hit frame. The Express chased Pronschinske from the game after Sam Kohnle led off the eighth with a double and Cole Cabrera followed with a walk.
Matt Bottcher’s sacrifice fly got the Express on the board later in the frame before Phillip Sikes’ two-RBI single cut La Crosse’s lead to 5-3 heading to the ninth.
“We just keep fighting,” Sikes said. “The game’s never over. You can score six in one inning, you never know what can happen. I think we’re doing a good job of staying in the game, we’re never out of it.”
La Crosse added an insurance run in the top of the ninth on Ryan Holgate’s RBI double, and closer Jared Freilich set Eau Claire down in order in the bottom half to earn the save.
In the end, another slow start proved too much to overcome once again.
“We’ve got to start putting together good contact early in the game,” Sikes said. “We’ve got to stay with it, put balls in play early.”
Eau Claire, which sat atop the Great Lakes East Division standings last week, has lost three of its last four games. The Express sit in a tie for second place in the division with the Loggers, with both teams 3 games back of Waterloo.
The Loggers got out to a fast start to begin the night on Thursday and never really looked back. Brady Allen gave La Crosse a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first with an RBI single plating Filby, who had reached third base thanks to a two-bag error by Eau Claire. Filby added another run with an RBI single of his own in the next inning.
Express starter Colt Mink was solid after those shaky moments early in the game. The final four innings of his six-inning stint were scoreless.
“He’s a good pitcher, he just needs to get better early in the game,” Varsho said of Mink. “Hopefully he can figure it out to put it together for all five or six (innings).”
Mink set the side down in order in two of his final four innings.
“He settled down later in the game and gave us an opportunity to win. That’s all you can ask for from a pitcher,” Sikes said.
Eau Claire, meanwhile, could only manage one base runner through the first five innings off Pronschinske.
“I focus on mechanics, really,” said Pronschinske, an Arcadia native. “It’s a mentality, the way you’re going at hitters. Just attacking downhill and making them put it in play.”
La Crosse only started its scoring again once Express reliever Kuster Kinlecheenie entered the game in the seventh. Filby hit a two-RBI single after the first two batters of the frame reached base to make the score 4-0 in favor of the Loggers. They also added a run off reliever Jonathan Worley in the eighth thanks to an RBI groundout.
Eau Claire will look to get back on track with the final matchup of the two-game series with La Crosse today. The Express take on the Loggers on the road at 7:05 p.m., with Eau Claire native Tanner Kohlhepp expected to get the start on the mound for his hometown team.
La Crosse 6, Eau Claire 3
La Crosse 110 000 211 — 6 9 0
Eau Claire 000 000 030 — 3 4 1
WP: Zach Pronschinske (7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB 3 K). LP: Colt Mink (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K).
Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Phillip Sikes 2-4 (2 RBI), Sam Kohnle 1-3 (2B, R). La Crosse: Jack Filby 2-4 (3 RBI).
Records: Eau Claire 14-17, La Crosse 14-17.