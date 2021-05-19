EAU CLAIRE — Reserved as the location of a future restaurant and offices for over a year, a prime downtown Eau Claire redevelopment site is now going back onto the market.
On Wednesday morning, the city's Redevelopment Authority Board voted unanimously to allow new proposals for the quarter-acre lot in front of the North Barstow Street parking ramp.
“This may be a way to get this back out there, create fertile ground for new ideas,” Thomas Kemp, RDA chairman, said during the meeting.
Hudson-based Monarch Ventures' plan for a three-story building with a ground floor restaurant and office space above it has had dibs on the lot since December 2019 through a memorandum of understanding. That document allows for exclusive talks between the RDA and developer, setting the groundwork for a formal land deal.
"We were on the verge of signing the purchase agreement when COVID came,” said Aaron White, the city's economic development manager.
The pandemic dealt a major blow to restaurants and office space, but the RDA renewed the 90-day memorandum of understanding multiple times as the project was slowed down but still appeared viable.
In his latest talks with Monarch Ventures, though, White said the developer is confident in opening a restaurant, but still hasn't secured tenants for the office space. The developer suggested building the restaurant now and adding upper floors later, but White is skeptical of a two-part plan for the project.
"Our experience is if it doesn't get built, it won't get built,” he said.
At the same time, White said he's gotten credible information from a local contractor — though no formal proposals — that others want that land for development.
“We have received word there are other interested parties in the community for that site,” White said.
Interim City Manager David Solberg said putting the land back on the market could lead to it developing faster.
"It would at least be good with all the excitement downtown,” he said. “Maybe it would help speed things up a bit with some more competition.”
The Children's Museum of Eau Claire is set to break ground on its new two-story building this year at a neighboring lot also in front of the city's parking ramp.
Immediately across North Barstow Street is an active construction zone for a new five-story building with ground-level shop space and apartments on the upper floors.
Following Wednesday's RDA Board vote, White said the lot that Monarch Ventures had reserved will be posted on the city's economic development website. A list of developers — local, regional and out-of-state — who have worked on projects in Eau Claire will also be notified via email that the land is available again.
While Wednesday's RDA Board vote ended the exclusivity that Monarch Ventures had on the site for more than a year, the developer is still able to submit a new proposal for the property and compete with others, Solberg said.
Other business
Also during Wednesday's RDA Board meeting:
• A Minnesota-based developer planning $53.3 million worth of apartments and storefronts in the city's Cannery District has 90 days to negotiate for 5 acres owned by the RDA. The board agreed to the memorandum of understanding with P&R Companies of Duluth, Minn., for the land north of the Eau Claire Children's Theatre and the Brewing Projekt.