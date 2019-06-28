Heading to his cabin north of Boyd, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk saw the van in front of him drive three-quarters of the way off the road and then return.
Kowalczyk initiated a traffic stop. Suspecting the motorist was drunk, the sheriff was surprised when the man admitted he had dropped his sunglasses.
“There could have been a mailbox, a car or something else there that he could have crashed into,” said Kowalczyk, noting inattentive driving is a leading cause of crashes in his county.
To help prevent crashes and enhance public safety, the Wisconsin State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies plan stepped-up enforcement this summer along several corridors in Chippewa County that data analysis has identified as crash hot spots.
During June, July and August over the past three years, there have been 190 traffic-related crashes in Chippewa County resulting in 246 injuries and five fatalities, according to figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
“Chippewa County was the ideal county to focus on because of the high number of crashes, and we are staffed with enough people where we can really concentrate on (specific areas),” said Lt. Les Mlsna of the State Patrol’s Northwest Region.
Data indicates that factors contributing to the Chippewa County crashes included:
• Distracted driving, 26%.
• Teen drivers, 19%.
• Speeding, 17%.
• Unbelted motorists, 15%.
• Alcohol impairment, 12%.
“Working with our local law enforcement partners, we increasingly rely on traffic crash and citation data to deploy our resources in ways that will have the greatest impact on public safety,” said Capt. Nick Wanink of the State Patrol’s Northwest Region.
The state Department of Transportation, State Patrol and local police agencies, in cooperation with the UW-Madison Traffic Operations and Safety lab, collect and analyze data on traffic crashes and citations. The information is used in several ways, including focused efforts to deter dangerous driving behaviors such as distracted or impaired driving, speeding and unbelted motorists.
The data gathering and analysis, or predictive analytics process, looked at traffic crashes during the summer months of June, July and August over the last three years to identify crash hot spots and top contributing factors in the following Chippewa County locations:
• Bloomer: Main Street and 17th Avenue; distracted driving and unbelted motorists.
• Chippewa Falls: Elm, Grove, River and Superior streets; speeding.
• Lake Hallie: Highways 29 and 124 and U.S. 53, distracted driving and speeding.
These locations don’t surprise local law enforcement officials, who are glad to have additional resources to focus on crash hot spots.
The Lake Hallie Police Department doesn’t have the resources to regularly focus on traffic enforcement on Highway 29 or U.S. 53, said Chief Cal Smokowicz, whose officers are kept busy in the village’s commercial and residential areas. “So having the State Patrol out there is great. They ain’t stepping on our toes.”
His officers are called regularly to the four-lane thoroughfares in response to crashes and complaints, Smokowicz said. “A day doesn’t go by that we aren’t sent out there for a driver weaving in their lane. Nine times out of 10, we can’t get there before they are out of the area.”
The leading causes of crashes handled by his department are speeding and inattentive driving, Smokowicz said.
“I think it’s important for everyone to slow down and to pay attention,” said Matthew Kelm, Chippewa Falls police chief, noting his city has problems with speeding.
Like Smokowicz, Kelm is pleased to have additional attention placed on the hot spots.
“Like all of our enforcement efforts, these high-visibility patrols are focused on gaining voluntary compliance with traffic laws and making our highways and communities as safe as possible,” Wanink said.
Kelm agreed.
“We don’t want to have to write a million tickets,” he said. “We just want to be safe drivers.”
“We’re hoping by going into these areas, our presence will have a positive effect — reducing crashes and preventing fatalities,” Mlsna said.
While the effort is focusing on Chippewa County, troopers assigned to other counties can use predictive analytics to direct them to those areas they can have the most impact based on crash data, he said.