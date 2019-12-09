UW-Eau Claire students Abby Randall, left, and Bryant Rahm fight the blowing snow Monday on campus. The Eau Claire area received 2.4 inches of snow Monday, according to AccuWeather, and the elements will continue to pose fierce resistance. Highs will reach only 5 degrees today and Wednesday, AccuWeather says, with lows of 8 degrees below zero today and 3 below on Wednesday. Conditions are expected to ease a bit the rest of the workweek: On Thursday, the high will reach 24 and the low will hit 16, along with a bit of snow, and temperatures Friday will range from 34 to 23 degrees with cloudy skies. For weather details, see Page 8B. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.