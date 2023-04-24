EAU CLAIRE — A Fairchild man has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 2021.
Justen L. Mattison, 45, was acquitted by an Eau Claire County jury of a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 following a three-day trial.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl told Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputies that Mattison had sexual intercourse with her on June 12, 2021, at a town of Bridge Creek residence.
The girl said Mattison forced her to drink a glass of water with a dissolved prescription pill before the assault.
Authorities found Mattison later that day at an Osseo hotel.
Mattison said he drank about 20 beers and has no recollection of what happened with the girl.
