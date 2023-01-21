EAU CLAIRE — A Fairchild man will spend two years on probation for stealing $4,200 worth of tools during a burglary at a town of Lincoln residence and later pawning several of the items.

Richard J. Felix III, 25, pleaded no contest Friday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of burglary.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com