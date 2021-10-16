EAU CLAIRE — A Fairchild woman will spend two years on probation for exposing her three children to methamphetamine and marijuana.
Ashley J. Campbell, 38, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child.
A third count of neglecting a child and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a child were dismissed but considered by Judge John Manydeeds at sentencing.
Campbell was fined $931.
As conditions of probation, Manydeeds ordered Campbell to maintain absolute sobriety, and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any recommended programming or treatment. She must also comply with any directives from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
A social worker told police Oct. 5, 2018, that one of Campbell’s children indicated Campbell smoked methamphetamine in a vehicle while they were both inside the vehicle.
Hair follicle tests were taken of all three of Campbell’s children.
Two of the children tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine while the third tested positive for the presence of marijuana.
A hair follicle test for Campbell tested positive for the presence of both methamphetamine and marijuana.
Campbell claimed she never smoked methamphetamine in front of her daughter.
But she admitted to smoking the drug at her friend’s house in Fall Creek while her sons were in the residence.
Campbell’s 15-year-old daughter said her mother did not take care of her brothers and would get mad at her when she was not taking care of them.
The girl said she and her brothers usually had nothing to eat. She said she would have to find a way to get food.
The girl said she was also not getting the counseling and medication she needed.
The girl said one time her mother was smoking marijuana in the car and encouraged her to try it.
The girl said she felt pressure because it was her mother and tried the marijuana.