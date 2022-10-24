EAU CLAIRE — Two brothers from Fall Creek have been charged for a string of burglaries stretching back to September 2020 in rural Eau Claire County.

Derrick R. DeCambaliza, 40, and Nicholas R. DeCambaliza, 34, who both reside at 127 Grant Ave., each face multiple charges including burglary, concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

