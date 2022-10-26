Thoren_Austin_020421

Thoren

EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek man will be sentenced Feb. 6 for sexually assaulting two young girls several years ago in a former at-home day care owned by his mother on Eau Claire’s north side.

Austin T. Thoren, 27, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child.

