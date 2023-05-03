EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek man who authorities said physically assaulted his girlfriend before stealing and crashing her truck will spend one year in prison.
The man also led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase, authorities said.
Zachariah M. Lucas, 25, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of eluding an officer and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
Felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, intimidation of a victim and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and a misdemeanor count of battery were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Michael Schumacher.
Schumacher ordered Lucas to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Lucas must pay $27,933 in restitution and undergo any recommended programming or treatment. He also cannot have contact with the woman.
Lucas was fined $2,390.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman called Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday, Oct. 15, to report that Lucas hit her in the head at her town of Ludington residence, stole her truck and then left the residence.
Lucas punched the woman in the face numerous times. The woman said she tried to scream loud enough for a neighbor to hear her and call 911.
Lucas took the truck keys away from the woman and hit her in the head multiple times with her cellphone.
The woman said she and Lucas had been living together for two years.
A deputy located Lucas driving the woman’s truck and activated the emergency lights on his squad car. Lucas then began to flee at a high rate of speed.
Lucas was traveling at 95 mph on Highway X and ran a stop sign at Highways X and 27. Deputies set up tire deflation devices near Starck Road and Highway X and Lucas drove over them with the woman’s truck.
Lucas continued to flee for a few miles on county roads and through farm fields before crashing on Highway D. The truck was laying on its driver’s side and Lucas was trying to exit through the passenger side door. He was taken into custody after he got to the ground.
Lucas said he and the woman had an argument about their relationship. He claimed she punched him in the back of the head. He said he fled from officers because he knew he would go to jail.
