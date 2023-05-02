EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek man will spend four years in prison for sexually assaulting two young girls several years ago in a former at-home day care owned by his mother on Eau Claire’s north side.
“I hope you understand the seriousness of your situation,” Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds said Tuesday during Austin T. Thoren’s sentencing hearing.
“I cannot imagine a worse scenario for a family to go through,” he said.
The parents of these girls trusted that their children were in the safe environment of a day care, Manydeeds said.
“You should have known better,” Manydeeds told Thoren. “You took advantage of a position of trust.”
Thoren, 27, was sentenced on two felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child.
Manydeeds ordered Thoren to spend a total of 13 years on extended supervision and probation following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision and probation, Thoren cannot work or volunteer with children under age 16, or have contact with the victims or other children.
Thoren must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
Thoren was fined $1,036.
Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Ronquist requested a prison sentence “to protect the public...and provide peace for the victims.”
Ronquist noted the assaults occurred over a two-year period. He was between the ages of 17 and 19 and the girls were between the ages of 6 and 8, she said.
“It was planned, intentional conduct. They have a lifetime sentence of dealing with these assaults,” Ronquist said of the girls.
Defense attorney Harry Hertel said Thoren is a good candidate for probation and no prison, citing a lack of a prior criminal record, being remorseful and cooperating with police.
“It’s undisputed that my client touched girls in a day care facility in an inappropriate manner,” Hertel said. “He does know what he did. He does have remorse for what he did.”
Thoren apologized.
“I have accepted full responsibility for my actions,” he said. “I am not that young kid anymore from a decade ago.”
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman told Eau Claire police on Nov. 12, 2020, that her 14-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by Thoren at the at-home day care run by his mother when the girl was between the ages of 6 and 8.
The girl told her mother that Thoren would pull both her and a second girl into a room and perform sexual acts.
The girl was interviewed by authorities on Nov. 23, 2020. The girl said 30 minutes after she left Thoren’s room, he would call the second girl into the room.
The girl recalled one incident where she and the second girl were both in Thoren’s room at the same time.
The girl said Thoren would give her and the second girl candy and it turned into “weird things,” meaning Thoren touching them. The girl said the touching started at the beginning of first grade.
Authorities interviewed the second girl on Dec. 14, 2020.
The second girl said she and the first girl had gone to the day care together from the time they were babies until they were 8 or 9 years old. The second girl said she was forced to do sexual things with Thoren on more than one occasion.
When police interviewed Thoren, he confirmed there was sexual contact between himself and the two girls. He said he didn’t remember what all happened. He said he was in high school when these incidents occurred.
Thoren said he touched each girl between three and five times. The incidents occurred over a one- or two-year period, he said. He touched the girls after his mother would leave to go to a store.
Thoren said his siblings would be gone for after-school activities. He said he was alone when he touched the girls.