EAU CLAIRE — One of six men authorities accused of illegally killing at least 20 deer in Eau Claire County in the fall of 2018 will have his hunting and fishing privileges revoked for three years.
Brandon M. Hugdahl, 23, of Fall Creek, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of illegal shining of deer or bear.
Misdemeanor counts of hunting deer during a closed season and possessing deer during a closed season were dismissed.
Judge Emily Long fined Hugdahl $1,713.
Long ordered any seized evidence, including a Ruger 10/22 rifle, to be destroyed.
Co-defendants Charles J. Ladwig of Fairchild, Tyler J. Dawson of Bloomer, and Joshua L. Lane, Tyler Thurmond and Casey T. Lewallen, all of Augusta, were previously sentenced.
According to the criminal complaint:
During October and November 2018, state Department of Natural Resources wardens received reports of multiple deer carcasses being found in several different locations and public property in Eau Claire County.
The wardens’ investigation revealed the deer were killed with rifles. The gun hunting season had not yet begun, meaning the deer carcasses were the result of poaching. Many of the deer carcasses had not been field dressed, and only small amounts of meat were harvested.
Wardens estimated at least 20 deer were illegally killed.
Wardens interviewed the suspects between Nov. 12 and Dec. 11 in 2018. During the interviews, each suspect admitted to illegally hunting deer and each also incriminated the other suspects.
Dawson admitted to illegally shooting at least two deer. Hugdahl assisted by shining a light at the deer. A photograph recovered from Dawson’s phone shows Dawson and three other males posing with deer that had been illegally killed in October 2018.
Hugdahl admitted to illegally killing at least six deer with the assistance of headlights and a spotlight.
Ladwig admitted to several incidents of shooting deer out of season. He was assisted by Hugdahl and Lane on at least one occasion.
Lane admitted several incidents of illegal hunting from Sept. 1 to Nov. 12 in 2018.
Some of the incidents were with Ladwig and Hugdahl.
Lewallen admitted to illegally killing at least two deer from a truck.
Thurmond admitted to participating in illegal hunting with Ladwig, Hugdahl and Dawson.
Wardens also determined that Thurmond’s hunting privileges were revoked for three years in October 2017 for committing criminal deer hunting violations.