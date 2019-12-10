Joe Sanfelippo is passionate about celebrating the children of "Cricket Nation," his moniker for the Fall Creek School District.
“I love it here. I love I can walk to school every day,” said Sanfelippo, school superintendent since 2011. “I’m so incredibly lucky to be in a place where people care about each other.”
Sanfelippo, who has one child who graduated from Fall Creek and two still enrolled there, has been honored as the “superintendent of the year” by a national education publication.
The award came from Education Dive: K12, a national publication that examines news and trends in education. In the article highlighting Sanfelippo’s successes, the writer states his approach to social media and his embrace of those platforms is one of the reasons he was selected. The article praises Sanfelippo for building momentum and “celebrating kids.”
Sanfelippo is thrilled about the award, saying it is a collaborative effort, with students, teachers and staff sharing the credit.
“It’s the recognition I’m able to celebrate great things going on around here,” Sanfelippo said. “Our staff is providing amazing opportunities for kids. It’s been fun to see the kids in the learning process. Every kid has a story to tell.”
Sanfelippo learned a couple months ago he had been nominated; he doesn’t know who submitted his name.
“I’ve done a lot of work nationally, and they reached out to me, and told me I had been nominated,” he said.
Sanfelippo said he was humbled he won, but he was quick to point out that many of his staff members also participate and speak at national conferences.
“We have a supportive school board that allows us to do that,” he said.
Sanfelippo, 45, earned his bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from St. Norbert College in De Pere. He earned a master’s degree in educational psychology from UW-Milwaukee. He then earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and a doctorate in leadership, learning and service, both from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee. He moved to the Chippewa Valley and became Roosevelt Elementary School principal in Eau Claire in 2005.
Sanfelippo joined the Fall Creek School District in 2010 as elementary principal. He was promoted to superintendent in 2011, and is now in his ninth year in that role.
The district has had several recent successes.
Last month, the Department of Public Instruction released its statewide report cards, and Fall Creek scored 74.4, which “exceeds expectations.” The district’s score was higher than the Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie districts.
Fall Creek has 825 students, or between 60 and 70 per grade level. The district has seen an influx of open-enrollment students entering their system. In 2014, they were +17 students in students open-enrolling into the district; this year, they are +65.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase,” he said.