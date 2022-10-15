EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek woman, who was charged in connection with a September 2020 two-vehicle crash on U.S. 12 between Fall Creek and Augusta that killed an Osseo man, has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction.

Nancy J. Haldeman, 66, 8201 Nine Mile Creek Road, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to an amended felony count of reckless driving causing great bodily harm. She was originally charged with a felony count of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

