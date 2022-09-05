Festival crowd.jpg

Aided by summerlike weather, the 2021 Downtown Eau Claire Fall Festival drew good crowds to visit the vendors and take in the entertainment. The event returns again this weekend, along with a block party put on by the Children's Museum of Eau Claire.

 Staff file photo by Matt Milner

EAU CLAIRE — After seeing the perks of holding their events simultaneously last year, a downtown fall festival and a block party for children are teaming up again this Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Eau Claire Inc.’s Fall Festival will cover a stretch of South Barstow Street while the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is going to hold its annual block party just a short walk away on a short section of Galloway Street.

