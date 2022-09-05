Aided by summerlike weather, the 2021 Downtown Eau Claire Fall Festival drew good crowds to visit the vendors and take in the entertainment. The event returns again this weekend, along with a block party put on by the Children's Museum of Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE — After seeing the perks of holding their events simultaneously last year, a downtown fall festival and a block party for children are teaming up again this Saturday.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Eau Claire Inc.’s Fall Festival will cover a stretch of South Barstow Street while the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is going to hold its annual block party just a short walk away on a short section of Galloway Street.
“Because it was so successful last year we’ll probably continue this partnership,” said Mandy Runge, the museum’s chief operating officer. “It’s two great events coming together as one to bring more people to the downtown area.”
The feeling is mutual from the DECI staffer organizing the festival, who is glad to have children’s entertainment and activities handled by experts.
“They know kids and what kids want to do,” Dustin Olson, DECI’s communications and promotions coordinator, said of the local museum’s staff.
The Fall Festival, which DECI’s vendor brochure states has drawn crowds of 6,000 people, will feature 80 vendor booths from local businesses and organizations, 10 different food vendors and numerous live performances.
In prior years, the festival had included a petting zoo and large inflatibles for children to climb and jump on. Those were not included in 2021’s festival — among precautions taken to reduce chances of spreading COVID-19 during the pandemic – but the museum took over in providing children’s entertainment.
“We were a lot of people’s first stop before they went to the Fall Festival,” Runge said.
As a result the block party — usually held as its own event in August — had the biggest turnout it’s ever had, she said.
Last year the museum’s party featuring children’s games, music and other activities took place in a bare lot on the southwest corner of Galloway and North Barstow streets.
Currently being built on that lot is the museum’s new facility, scheduled to open to the public in early January. So this year’s block party will close off a small section of Galloway Street alongside the new museum.
“It’s important for us to have it at the site so people can look at the new museum and ask questions about it,” Runge said.
Though the building project is far along, it remains an active construction area so families won’t yet be able to tour inside the facility this weekend.
There is no charge to attend the block party, where children can play with some of the museum’s oversized yard games, create things out of cardboard, get their hair braided, launch a toy rockets, play a fishing pond game, and check out the inside a firetruck and police car. Children’s musical duo Koo Koo Kanga Roo will perform over the noon hour at the block party.
Meanwhile at the Fall Festival, DECI has added to the slate of entertainment. In addition to the returning main stage in a downtown parking lot, there will be a few other, smaller spots with live performances during the festival. The lineup includes several bands, local choirs, dancing troupes and demonstrations of martial arts, ballet and aerial yoga. One of the highlights in the schedule is a 3 p.m. performance of the Blugold Marching Band from UW-Eau Claire.
The marching band had previously been featured in the afternoon parade, a part of the festival that was phased out last year. The decision to forego the parade was one of the COVID-19 precautions in the 2021 festival, specifically so people wouldn’t cluster together at curbside and potentially spread the virus. A parade is not included this year, Olson said, because without it the street can be used for some of the performances and seating for people dining at the food vendors.
“We decided to add more entertainment and events in the street during the day instead of organizing a parade,” he said.
Another change instituted last year — a shuttle bus between the festival, block party and a parking lot at Carson Park — is returning on Saturday. The additional parking option is being furnished because some downtown lots are currently out of service due to construction projects.