ALTOONA — The Altoona school district’s new 4-year-old kindergarten facility, which welcomed its first class of students in fall 2020, was worth the long wait, teachers and administrators said Wednesday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Wielding the ceremonial scissors, 5-year-old Matthew Escondo of Altoona cut a ribbon to celebrate the formal opening of the Altoona Early Education Center, 754 Bartlett Ave., to applause from a masked crowd of around 200 people.
Altoona’s 4K teachers have been teaching at the new building for almost a full school year. They said Wednesday that they’re delighted that the new, central facility lets them collaborate.
“It’s been awesome to have each other, and all of our specialized services, here too so we can easily provide support,” said Altoona early education teacher Abby Fell.
Since its start around 12 years ago, the school district’s 4K program has been spread out across several sites, including St. Mary’s Elementary School, Head Start and several day care facilities.
The district purchased the Bartlett Avenue building last summer, with the goal of bringing all its 4K enrolled students into one building.
The new Early Education Center is “a huge excitement for our community,” said Laura Trachsel, the Altoona school district’s 4K coordinator.
“This is just the perfect transition, to be at their own little 4K center,” Trachsel said Wednesday, noting that plenty of young children are still coming from day care or spending a lot of time at home with their families due to the pandemic. “We don’t have any other students there; it’s just our 4K class.”
When Altoona’s 4K programming was spread across several sites, students only got to meet a handful of the other kids who were in their class. Hosting everything in a central building means kids will spend time with all their peers before moving on to kindergarten, likely leading to stronger social bonds, Trachsel said.
“They’ll head off to kindergarten together,” said Altoona 4K teacher Jennifer Ertz on Wednesday, after welcoming a group of children into the building for a scavenger hunt. “Even if they might not have been here in the same classroom … it gives them a sense of familiarity.”
Altoona schools Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos thanked the community Wednesday, calling the building “an investment in the future of our children.”
The school district offered to purchase the 6,246-square-foot building on Bartlett Avenue in May 2020 from owners Elizabeth Feil and Douglas Chapman for $430,000, according to school board documents. It was formerly used as offices for local nonprofit Halfmoon Education Inc. The building sits between the Altoona Elementary School and the district’s main campus.
The building underwent a remodel, which took about two months, Trachsel estimated.
By the third week of September, 4K teachers were working with students in the new classrooms.
“We pretty much had a full school year, just delayed about a week,” Trachsel said.
The new 4K site has capacity for 144 students.
During the 2020-21 school year, 68 students were enrolled, though the 4K program “obviously took a hit from COVID,” Trachsel said. “A lot of families decided to do different things, maybe not go to 4K this year, or take a step back, try some homeschooling options or stay at day care.”
Trachsel expects enrollment to bounce back. She’s already seeing it in early enrollment numbers for the 2021-22 school year, she noted.
“We’ve started the enrollment process for the fall, and we have a number of students and families enrolled,” she said. “Altoona is seeing so much growth, which is really exciting.”
Altoona’s 4K program is also adding open enrollment capacity — meaning families who live outside the school district will have opportunities to enroll their kids in the program.
The Early Education Center hosts morning and afternoon programming that runs Monday through Thursday. Between 16 and 18 students are in each classroom, Trachsel said.
With the opening of the new building, the district hired three 4K teachers. The district’s early childhood special education teacher and a speech and language pathologist also work at the building.
Leader-Telegram reporter Andrew Dowd contributed to this report.