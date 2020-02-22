At a time when Wisconsin dairy farmers are exiting the industry in droves, organizers of the 2020 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire will be showing off an area dairy farm that expanded to accommodate the next generation on the farm.
Nellie Holsteins, a fifth-generation, 200-cow dairy farm south of Eau Claire, will host farm tours during Farm Technology Days in July, which will be hosted by Huntsinger Farms, a horseradish farm several miles west of the dairy.
Nellie Holsteins is owned by Doug Nelson, his son, Derrick, and Derrick’s wife, Miranda. In the past two years, the farm has expanded from 56 cows to about 200 in an effort to support two families as Derrick and Miranda returned to the farm and transition into ownership.
“With Derrick coming back from school and wanting to take over, we knew we wanted to expand,” Doug said.
Derrick graduated from the UW-Madison farm and industry short course program and returned to the farm in 2011. Since then, he, Miranda and Doug have been working on ways to make the dairy farm viable for the two families.
“It’s been about a seven-year process,” Doug said. “We had to build our land base and buy some land from some neighbors.”
The Nelsons built a four-row free-stall barn big enough for drive-through feeding just down the road from Doug’s home farm. They have been in the new barn for about two years, Derrick said.
The Nelsons use alley scrapers and a robotic feed pusher to help cut down on the need to hire additional employees. They use activity trackers on the cows and use sand bedding for the animals.
“It helps with overall cow comfort,” said Miranda, who graduated from UW-River Falls. She and Derrick met when they showed cattle together in 4-H, she said.
Doug took over in 1991 from his father. His family has been farming just south of Eau Claire since 1895. They grow corn and alfalfa on 300 acres to feed the herd. They continue to raise heifers at the home farm down the road.
The operation started milking three times about three weeks ago, Miranda said.
“We wanted to see if we could increase production,” Derrick said.
Early returns are promising, Derrick said, and he was guessing they were getting better than 82 pounds per cow.
“Based on milk off the tank, we’ve gotten an extra 11 or 12 pounds per cow,” Miranda said.
The 2020 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days show is slated for July 21-23 at Huntsinger Farms. Huntsinger Farms’ subsidiary, Silver Spring Foods, is the largest producer of horseradish in the world.
Tours of Nellie Holsteins will require about a 10-minute bus ride. Doug said the plan is to have attendees take the bus through the barn after taking a virtual tour of the farm at Farm Technology Days.
For more information, visit www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/eau_claire.