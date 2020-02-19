Captions
For much of his life, Bill Barry of Eau Claire enjoyed whatever type of outdoor aerobic activity he could get his hands on and legs into — biking, running, swimming, downhill skiing, rollerblading, hiking, canoeing, pickleball and more. His days weren’t complete without a challenging workout or a race through the great outdoors.
One sport, though, seemed to capture his heart — cross-country skiing.
“That was probably his favorite thing, to be out skiing and on the trail,” said his daughter, Stacy Barry Coffey.
Barry completed his 39th American Birkebeiner ski marathon in 2019. He was looking forward to joining a select group in Birkie history and doing his 40th this winter. Through 2019, 41 skiers have done 40 or more races.
The 46th annual race is Saturday from near Cable to downtown Hayward.
Then tragedy struck the evening of Aug. 31, and he died of a heart attack one day before his 72nd birthday.
Knowing his love for cross-country skiing and honoring a wish he made many years ago, his family and friends are making sure that Barry isn’t forgotten at this year’s Birkebeiner.
Today, friend and sometimes ski partner Chris Gorzek of Eau Claire plans to lead a small group of Barry’s friends to the high point on the Birkie trail north of Seeley and scatter some of Barry’s ashes, a spot well known to racers as Fire Tower Hill.
“I’m really honored to be able to do it for the family. Bill was a great guy to be around. His positivity and enjoyment of life radiated and just rubbed off on you,” said Gorzek, who will be skiing his 29th Birkie on Saturday.
When Barry’s wife, Judy, died of breast cancer 35 years ago, he remarked that when he died he’d like some of his ashes left at that spot, Coffey said.
Barry’s partner of 27 years, Marilyn Skrivseth, said he “had a fondness for the (Birkie trail) high point. He was very specific about that.”
Coffey, of Milwaukee, her sister, Kim Barry, and Kim’s husband Mike Musenbrock, of Minneapolis, will be honoring Barry at roughly the same time as the ash dropping today. One of the sisters will carry his race bib — he had signed up for the Birkie — while they ski the shorter Kortelopet race in the morning on a different part of the trail.
Also, in late summer around the time of his birthday the sisters, their children, husbands and other family members plan to hike to the trail high point, have a picnic and a ceremony to remember Barry.
“He was an active guy and enjoyed being outside. He just wanted to enjoy life. There were always lots of trips and adventures growing up. Every weekend we’d go to races. I grew up thinking that’s what every family did,” said Coffey, who is doing her 13th Kortelopet.
An active final day
In early August, Barry finished a triathlon in Wausau. So, it wasn’t out of the ordinary for him to run, swim and bike all in the same day, which he did Aug. 31.
That evening he complained of pain in both shoulders, thinking it was from swimming. Still, he went to bed thinking he might enter the Buckshot Run at Carson Park the next day.
He woke up with severe shoulder pain, felt sick and collapsed on the way to the bathroom. Skrivseth, retired former UW-Eau Claire athletic director, revived him with CPR. His heart stopped again in the ambulance. In the emergency room, he briefly was revived again.
“The ER workers tried so valiantly to save him that night. They were amazing in their time to response and their many efforts to revive Bill. I am so grateful for all that they did. It just wasn’t meant to be,” Skrivseth said.
“To be that fit and active and die suddenly — it was a shock,” she said.
The week before he had been in Milwaukee teaching his grandchildren how to play pickleball.
“He didn’t suffer,” Coffey said. “He saw my mom sick for so long. This would be how he’d want to die.”
Barry, a Milwaukee native, was a retired civil engineer and former vice president at Ayres Associates in Eau Claire. He wasn’t just an athlete but a good one over the years. He was sixth in his age class in the 2018 Birkie with a skate race time of 3 hours, 36 minutes over the hilly 31-mile course. In the 2017 Buckshot Run, he won his age class in 39:11 for five miles. In the Wausau triathlon in August he was second in his age class.
Coffey remembers him once entering the Chicago Marathon with little training and then leaving her and her sister — they had trained for months — in the dust when he thought their pace was way too slow.
‘Go out and play’
Barry loved to exercise and compete but also loved the science of it, keeping records on clothing, weather and waxes. He loved training and doing events with friends like Mark Blaskey, Pat Quinn, Linda Brenner-Nelson and others.
Barry was a volunteer coach with the Kick ’n Kids youth ski program at Tower Ridge Recreation Area, where he engineered the original lighting project on the trails 20 years ago.
He’s continuing to help kids learn how to ski. Skrivseth donated eight pairs of Barry’s skis, boots and poles to the Chippewa Valley Nordic team, some for classic and some for skate style. Team members who can’t afford a pair or have inferior equipment will use them for years, Coach Ted Theyerl said.
Barry’s legacy of loving the outdoors and encouraging others to be active will continue. Memorial gifts in his name have been designated for the McDonough Park Active Aging facility and a youth skills center at Tower Ridge.
He also was an organ donor, with his organs, bones and tissue harvested for the benefit of others.
“Birkie weekend will be difficult,” said Skrivseth. “Skiing was his favorite sport; it was his favorite time of year.
“He was active right to the end and had great quality of life. He was passionate about staying active and doing it outdoors. He said there was no bad weather just bad clothing. He would say, ‘Marilyn, be good to yourself today and go out and play.’ ”
Stacy and Kim spent many fun-filled weekends at the Birkie with their dad while growing up and beyond.
“It will be hard to go up to the Birkie and he’s not going to be there,” Coffey said.
