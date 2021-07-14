EAU CLAIRE — Chad Lewis stood outside his camper near Country Jam on Wednesday, surrounded by a dozen friends.
Lewis, of Poynette, said this year marks his 23rd consecutive Country Jam.
“I missed the first couple years,” Lewis said of the annual music festival in the town of Union. “I came, and I haven’t missed since. It’s the people. You go to a lot of local festivals, and there are fights; people are here to have fun.”
Lewis said he had no fears of COVID-19, and he’s just thrilled to have live music back. While he was disappointed headliner Morgan Wallin canceled, he thought Old Dominion was a suitable replacement.
The friends surrounding Lewis were all people he has met over the years of attending the festival. Everyone was laughing, eating lunch, and listening to music while waiting out the afternoon rain.
“All these people that are here, we met through this concert,” Lewis said. “The friendships I’ve built here is what keeps me coming back.”
Lewis was among hundreds of Country Jam enthusiasts in town on Wednesday, quickly setting up their campsites before rain arrived.
Wendy Klotter of Farmington, Minn., said she has attended 14 straight Country Jams. Like others, Klotter stressed that the event is safe and friendly as the main reasons she comes back every year.
“I like the camaraderie,” Klotter said. “It’s such a nice, safe group of people.”
Klotter said her favorite acts this year are Sawyer Brown and Old Dominion; this is her first time seeing Old Dominion. Like others, Klotter is just eager to hear live music again.
“I’m absolutely thrilled. I’m a nurse, so I got my first (COVID-19 vaccination) Dec. 22. I wish everyone would,” Klotter said. “I’m just excited to get back to normal.”
Mike and Pam Larson from Plymouth, Minn., have attended for five years. Like others, the atmosphere, the socializing and friendships, are just as important as the music.
“We were wishing for better headliners, but we’re happy to be out,” Pam Larson said. “The people here are always awesome. It’s really a fun time.”
Pam Larson said she’s most excited to see Chris Young and Old Dominion; she said they saw Old Dominion many years ago when the band was just getting started, and she’s eager to see them in the headlining slot.
With the long layoff with no live music, the Larsons also attended Country Fest near Cadott this year; it is the first time they have attended both country music events in the same year, as they decided to catch up on lost shows from a year ago.
“We’re back to normal. We’ve had our shots,” Pam Larson said. “I’m glad we aren’t required to wear masks, because that would be brutal in the heat.”
Ryan Williams of Cottage Grove, Minn., said he has attended Country Jam for six straight years. His top acts this year are Chris Young and Jon Pardi.
“For us, it’s just about our friends, hanging out; our group is 10,” Williams said. “And nobody brought their kids!”
Williams said he prefers Country Jam to some of the larger music festivals.
“I like that it’s a little smaller than the others,” Williams said. “It’s not as big as We Fest (in Detroit Lakes, Minn.) We appreciate that it’s an hour-and-a-half drive. And I like that we can get the same (camp) site every year. That’s huge.”
Like others, Williams said it has been a long two years since his last festival.
“I have no concerns over COVID. Everyone is here,” Williams said. “Let’s have a good time.”
Travis Korenda of Tomah said this year marks at least 10 straight Country Jams.
“It’s the music and the people,” Korenda said. “I’m a big Sawyer Brown fan. This is like the 20th time (seeing him perform), between here and other places.”
Korenda echoed other people’s thoughts that the pandemic wasn’t going to deter him from attending.
“It never should have ended, in my opinion,” Korenda said.