EAU CLAIRE — After a year when almost all major events were canceled, crowds have returned in droves this summer to listen to live music and revel in the company of others.
That’s the report from organizers of the Chippewa Valley’s largest events.
From Country Jam USA and Wisconsin Farm Technology Days to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair and Rock Fest and Country Fest, folks showed up in huge numbers this year after the COVID-19 pandemic kept them away in 2020.
Though coronavirus cases are still hanging around — and even increasing again in recent weeks in west-central Wisconsin — that hasn’t stopped people from renewing traditions of attending events known for attracting large crowds.
“We saw a lot of smiling faces,” said Kathy Wright, general manager of Country Jam. “We saw so many people who were just so happy to be together.”
Wright estimated that attendance for the July 15-17 festival was up 20% from the 2019 Country Jam, which was hurt by a day and a half of threatening weather.
“We had a great festival,” she said. “I think we can thank weather and great entertainment and everybody’s excitement to be back together again.”
Wade Asher, general manager of Chippewa Valley Music Festivals, said Rock Fest essentially reached its maximum permitted attendance of 25,000 people each day, while Country Fest averaged 22,000 attendees a day. Both festivals are held near Cadott.
“It was by far the biggest year we’ve ever had for Rock Fest,” Asher said, noting that the July 15-17 festival rented out all 7,000 of its campsites.
He credited the popularity to pent-up demand to experience live music after a difficult year of dealing with loneliness and mental health issues caused by the self-isolation of the pandemic.
“For rockers, it’s about the music,” Asher said. “It’s their therapy and it heals their souls. They bought their tickets early because they needed something to look forward to.”
Attendance at Country Fest, held June 24-26, was on par with its best year.
“I felt really good about those numbers, especially with it being the first country show back in the Midwest,” Asher said.
Staff worked hard to make the festivals better than ever to make up for the lost year, he said.
“People were just happy to be back and to have live music again,” Asher said. “I’ve never seen so many people smile and be so happy in my lifetime. These festivals have never been more important than they were this year.”
It was a similar story at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, which topped 100,000 visitors for the first time over the five-day event ending July 11.
That was up an estimated 20% from 2019 and led to sales for food and merchandise vendors rising more than 50%, fair director Rusty Volk said recently.
Volk said pent-up demand from not having a 2020 fair, combined with perfect weather and a top-notch music lineup, led to the record-setting crowd for the Chippewa Falls tradition.
“The weather was perfect, and people were ready to get out,” Volk said.
Just last week, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days lured at least 52,000 people to Huntsinger Farms just south of Eau Claire, exceeding what were thought to be aggressive projections by more than 15%, organizers said. That more than doubles the total of 20,000 achieved by the traveling event in 2019 and far exceeds the average attendance of 31,400 over the past five shows.
Lee Caraher, communications chair for the 2021 Farm Technology Days, attributed the attendance figures in large part to a good location near the city of Eau Claire, strong programming and aggressive promotion via traditional media, social media and direct mail.
“We were just pulling out all the stops,” Caraher said of promoting the 66th show in the last 67 years, with 2020 the lone exception.
Pent-up demand to attend a show and see other people again also likely played a role, she said.
“This was the first big farm show in Wisconsin since last March, and I’m sure that helped us,” Caraher said, noting that Barron musician and former “The Voice” runner-up Chris Kroeze played to standing-room-only crowds all three days of the midweek event.
Early signs suggest the yearning to gather and to not take live music for granted will continue into 2022, as Asher reported that all VIP, top tier and reserved law seats are already sold out for next year’s Rock Fest.
“Never before in history have we sold out all of those seats two days after they went on sale,” he said, marveling, “and we haven’t even released the lineup yet.”