CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lt. Mike Farley was a sharp police officer who understood the job well, colleagues and friends say.
“Mike was a fine officer,” said retired Chippewa Falls Police Chief Joe Coughlin. “He was extremely dedicated to law enforcement, someone you could always count on. Personally, I considered him a friend.”
Farley died from cancer on Saturday. He was 61.
Coughlin hired Farley in 1987, with Farley leaving the Altoona Police Department. Coughlin said Farley deserved the promotions from patrol officer, to sergeant/detective, to lieutenant over his career. As detective, he investigated financial crimes. Farley retired at the end of 2012, after 25 years with the department.
“We were fortunate to get him to come to our department,” Coughlin said. “He was very sharp. He understood law enforcement. He had a calm demeanor. It’s sad when you just get to retirement, and this happens.”
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm worked alongside Farley for several years, and he praised his former colleague for knowing how to do everything in the department, from understanding the latest technology to maintaining the department’s squad cars.
“He’s a guy you like to have around,” Kelm said. “He was a problem-solver. He fixed problems before anyone noticed them.”
Kelm described Farley as an intelligent officer.
“He was very analytical — it was one of the reasons he was chosen to be a detective,” Kelm said. “Mike was a good cop. He knew his job. His time on the SWAT team made him well-versed in officer safety, both for himself and others.”
Like Coughlin, Kelm said it is sad to see someone die at such a young age.
“He didn’t get the opportunity to enjoy his well-earned retirement,” Kelm said.
Mark Bauman retired the same day as Farley in 2012; Bauman returned to law enforcement last year and is now the Chippewa County field services lieutenant. Bauman said that when they retired together, they went hunting and fishing, and made annual trips to Canada.
“We partnered for several years, on the same shift on patrol,” Bauman said. “He knew the job, he knew the profession, and he took it seriously. He had a knack for it.”
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jacob’s Well, 3211 N. 50th St., Chippewa Falls.