EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2021 has been confirmed for July 20-22 at Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire County.
Huntsinger Farms is the largest grower and processor of horseradish in the U.S.
Originally scheduled for July 2020, the Eau Claire show moved to 2021 given safety protocols required because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The executive committee and its sub-committees have been meeting virtually since last summer, and are moving forward with extensive planning for a safe and successful show in July 2021, said Mike Gintner, executive chairman of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.
Nearly 300 exhibitors from across the Midwest and Canada have already committed to the 2021 show. And based on inquiries, attendee anticipation is high for next year’s show, he said.
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days has more than a 65-year history of bringing producers and service providers together to share what is new and innovative in agriculture, Gintner said.
“We are optimistic and excited about the 2021 show,” Gintner said.
“We are grateful to the Rygg family for their generosity in hosting the show on their Huntsinger Farm Eau Claire property, which has taken important acreage out of commission for an extra year,” he said.
“The committee is excited to produce an outstanding show for exhibitors, sponsors and attendees alike. Everyone has doubled down on their commitments, extending their volunteer service by an extra year, and working to improve on our already exciting plans,” Gintner said.
The show has launched a new website, wifarmtechdays.org, which features a real-time map showing exhibitor and exhibit locations, as well as a visitor “My Show Planner” feature that visitors can use for the three-day show.
Companies are invited to reserve their spot for the July 2021 show on the website. Available spaces appear in blue.
Website users can also click on the Agribusiness Tents and view the exhibitors and available spaces inside.
Reserved spaces appear in gray and show the exhibitor’s name. By clicking on any exhibitor’s space, a window opens showing contact information and a link to that company’s website.
Companies interested in participating in the show may call 920-644-3551 or send an email to info@wifarmtechnologydays.com.