EAU CLAIRE — Something new is rising from the earth in a farm field just south of Eau Claire.
The fast-growing crop — giant tents, farm equipment and agriculture-related exhibits sprouting from land normally reserved for horseradish plants — is expected to provide a generous yield for the Chippewa Valley.
The unusual activity is all a precursor to the 67th Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, an outdoor event showcasing the latest developments in production agriculture that will run Tuesday through Thursday at Huntsinger Farms, W3020 Mitchell Road.
“It’s a huge deal,” said Mike Gintner, chairman of the show’s executive committee and one of about 2,500 volunteers needed to pull off the state’s largest farm show.
The event, which will take place on a 270-acre site, is expected to attract nearly 500 exhibitors from 27 states and at least 45,000 people over the three days.
“Most people have no idea how big it is until they get here,” said Matt Glewen, general manager of the show, where the 80-acre tent city will be equipped with streets, street signs and utilities.
The folks putting together the show want the public to know it’s more than just a bunch of tractors and cows.
While the majority of attendees likely will be farmers and people with ties to agriculture in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois, Gintner said he is hopeful a significant number of city dwellers will be curious and stop by to see what Farm Technology Days is all about. The show will offer plenty of educational opportunities for people who want to learn more about where their food comes from and several hands-on experiences such as farm tours and chances to drive tractors, pickups, skid steers and other vehicles.
“A lot of people see this equipment in a field but never get a grasp of how large it is until they see it up close,” Gintner said. “The tires on some of these things are twice as big as you are.”
While there is a focus on technology — with everything from self-driving tractors and drones to electric vehicles and GPS guidance systems on display — that’s just a portion of what the event offers.
“There’s something for everyone out there,” said Eric Rygg, president of host farm Huntsinger Farms and Silver Spring Foods.
Befitting the show’s mission of showcasing the diversity of farming in the Chippewa Valley, the event will include an area called Innovation Square with exhibits that will highlight five local companies with claims to fame:
• Superior Fresh: The Northfield operation is the world’s largest aquaponic farm growing organic leafy greens that are fed by the first land-based Atlantic salmon farm in the U.S.
• Chippewa Valley Bean Co.: This Dunn County company is the largest grower and processor of red kidney beans in the world.
• Marieke Gouda: This Thorp cheese company, which uses only milk pumped directly from its Penterman Dairy milking parlor into its creamery, has won numerous national and international awards for the quality of its cheese.
• Ferguson’s Orchards: This local orchard, which grows 37 varieties of apples, is one of the largest apple producers in the Midwest and the top agritourist destination in Wisconsin with its award-winning Pumpkin Patch.
• Silver Spring Foods: The subsidiary of 92-year-old Huntsinger Farms is the largest grower and processor of horseradish in the world. The company will have “zing masters” do presentations on what makes horseradish hot and how they measure the degree of zing, which Rygg defined as “nose-searing heat,” in its products.
“Innovation Square is really cool. I had no knowledge of any of these companies,” said Glewen, a retired UW Extension ag agent in his ninth year as general manager of Farm Technology Days. “I think anybody would find that area fascinating to learn what’s right here in their backyard. They’ve really outdone themselves.”
Plenty of activities
Farm Technology Days also will include guided bus tours of Huntsinger Farms, fourth- and fifth-generation dairy farm Nellie’s Holsteins and Ferguson’s Orchards.
The Youth Tent and Career Discovery Zone is intended to entertain and educate children of all ages and connect high schools with training and career exploration opportunities.
With employers in many industries struggling to find enough workers amid a widespread labor shortage, able-bodied youths from farms are a prime target.
“Everybody wants that farm kid,” said Adam Wehling, chairman of the youth tent area and an agriculture instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College. “We want to keep those ag people in ag and also bring new people into ag. This is a prime opportunity to do that.”
The event also will host the Wisconsin FFA High School Tractor Driving Contest and offer live music, including performances by Barron singer Chris Kroeze from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. daily.
Among the food tent offerings will be a nod to the host farm’s proprietors. Guests will be able to test their appetite on “The Big Rygg,” a specialty sandwich that includes a hamburger, pulled pork, a piece of chicken, a slice of Wisconsin cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and, of course, horseradish sauce.
While organizers expect the massive crowds to have a major direct economic impact on the Chippewa Valley, they are attempting to multiply the effect by arranging nightlife activities in the community, including a Country Ho-Down Tuesday in downtown Eau Claire and a visit to the Rock’n on the River concert Wednesday in Altoona’s River Prairie Park.
“We want people to have a great experience and enjoy the Chippewa Valley,” Rygg said.
All proceeds from the show will go toward youth agriculture programs and scholarships in the Chippewa Valley.
Encore performance
This is the first time Farm Technology Days has been held in Eau Claire County since 1992, when it was called Farm Progress Days. That year, after all of the planning, massive thunderstorms rolled through the region and washed out two of the three scheduled days for the event.
When the show was finally supposed to return to the county in 2020, concerns about public safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic led to its cancellation.
“I figure the third time is a charm,” said Rygg, who had to agree to keep the field out of production for another year to host the 2021 event. “This is our redemption and I think we’re going to have the best show ever.”
So far, so good on the weather forecast front, with sunny or party cloudy skies predicted through next week.
The pandemic-related delay did mean another year of work for volunteers planning the show, but officials said most of them hung in there and continued in their roles.
Next week is their chance to reap the harvest after what for some has been more than four years of planning.
“Right now it feels like everything we’ve planned for is coming together exactly how we were envisioning, so that’s really exciting,” Gintner said.
One noticeable effect of the pandemic is that the number of exhibitors will be down slightly, as Canadian firms are still restricted from crossing the border and some American vendors backed out because supply chain issues have left them with no wares to display.
As for COVID-19 concerns, show organizers plan to follow Eau Claire City-County Health Department recommendations by offering masks to anyone who wants one, making hand sanitizer widely available and erecting signs encouraging social distancing and hand washing. Guests who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks inside tents.
The Health Department also plans to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at times during the event.
At this point in the pandemic, Gintner said, “I think there are a lot of people who want to get out and see people, and this is a good opportunity to do that.”