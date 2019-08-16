ELK MOUND — Tony Christopherson has faced difficult growing seasons during his more than three decades of farming, and this year is among the most challenging.
The cold, wet weather in May and June caused planting and growing delays, and Chippewa Valley farmers have found themselves trying to make up for lost time over the past two months. As of Monday, Christopherson, who owns 1,400 acres of land near Elk Mound composed primarily of soybeans and corn, is about three weeks behind the last two years’ crop production.
Randy Woodruff co-owns 1,700 acres of land in the town of Eagle Point with his two brothers and has a similar story. He said corn and soybeans are seven to 10 days behind schedule compared to recent years.
Farming numbers illustrate this year’s difficulties as well. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Wisconsin Crop Progress and Condition report for the week ending Aug. 12, the Eau Claire area had 1,708 growing degree days from March 1 to Aug. 10 this year. That is down 15.4% from last year, which saw 2,019 growing degree days from March 1 to Aug. 11.
The USDA report also noted that Eau Claire has received 28.09 inches of precipitation in 2019 so far, 8.17 inches more than normal. Some of that came from May rainfalls that occurred shortly after most farmers started planting.
Jerry Clark, agriculture agent for the Chippewa County UW-Extension office, said the rain has caused highly uneven corn growth, something that could make fall harvesting more difficult.
The significant rain forced many farmers to make difficult decisions about what to plant or if they would plant at all. Some farmers changed rotations or planted crops in different fields, while others chose not to grow and instead filed for prevent planting insurance. This year marked the first time Woodruff utilized prevent planting, albeit only for about 20 acres.
While prevent planting might be the most financially prudent option in some cases, it can also result in herbicide-resistant weeds growing in fallow fields, according to Katie Wantoch, agriculture agent in Dunn County.
Wantoch said the inaction caused by excessive moisture earlier this year resulted in frustration for local growers. Her conversations with farmers have improved over the past two months, but lower market prices and soybean tariffs have put a limit on their optimism.
“Farmers are doers,” Wantoch said. “They like to get out and plant and watch the crops grow and take care of them. Watching the rain fall is not something they like to sit and do.”
Woodruff, a fourth-generation farmer, agreed.
“You constantly try and work the ground a little bit to dry it out,” Woodruff said. “...It’s frustrating when you can’t get out and plant. It’s the timeliness of getting the crop in … The sooner you get it in with that timeline, the better.”
In May, Christopherson kept himself occupied with paperwork and various jobs in his repair shop, but it was disheartening to watch the days go by with few signs of progress. However, while this year has brought troubles, Christopherson said a plethora of precipitation isn’t as damaging as a drought.
“You don’t necessarily pray that it quits raining,” said Christopherson, whose farm has been in the family since the 1880s. “Yes it’s frustrating, but … I’ve been through enough drought to know that you don’t complain about that (rain).”
Christopherson, Woodruff and other local farmers are running behind schedule, but July and August have brought somewhat favorable conditions. There is a chance to salvage this growing season depending on the arrival of the first killing frost, which usually comes in mid- to late September. If the frost happens at its typical time or later, this year could turn out decent. If it arrives sooner, the results might be catastrophic.
“If it’s early September, you’re going to see a lot of wet corn that doesn’t dry down real fast and drying costs are going to be high, yields are going to be low,” Clark said.
Clark said growers will ideally receive a long, dry fall as well to make it much easier to harvest the crops.
“Farmers are going to need every bit of the growing season and then a good harvest season to really make sure the costs stay as low as possible,” Clark said
Due to depressed market prices, the last few years have tested farmers’ budgets, something that could be exacerbated this year by the unfavorable weather.
“It’s a lot of people tightening their belts to get by,” Woodruff said. “It’s not a big profit margin. That’s mainly what farmers are talking about, the profit margin. ‘Is it worth doing it anymore?’ You’ve got the stress of the weather all the time and trying to work with the weather, but you’re at low profit margins.”
After a slow start to the growing season, this year may turn out alright for local farmers, but little room for error exists.