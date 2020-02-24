HAYWARD — The snow was fast, the sun was shining and the crowds were large.
Except for temperatures that rose toward 40 in the afternoon and softened the snow for late-arriving skiers, Saturday was close to ideal for the American Birkebeiner cross-country ski marathon, North America’s largest.
Nearly 6,000 skiers from 47 states and 27 countries raced 30-plus miles through the northern Wisconsin woods from near Cable to downtown Hayward — 50 kilometers in the skate race and 55 in the classic.
With no new snow for five days, cold temperatures midweek and a hard trail base, skiers had plenty of glide.
“What a great day for a race. The conditions were perfect,” said Al Campbell of Eau Claire, the top local finisher.
The 46th annual event featured eight skiers who broke the two-hour mark, a blistering pace of more than 15 mph. The winning skate time of 1 hour, 59 minutes, 1 second by Niklas Dyrhaug of Norway was a few seconds off the race record. He outsprinted a pack of skiers to the line.
Jessica Yeaton won the women’s race in 2:13. Kikkan Randall, 2018 Olympic gold medalist for the U.S., finished 12th in the women’s race in 2:25.
Yeaton, a 2018 Olympian from Anchorage, Alaska, said the crowd in Hayward was as big as any she has seen on the World Cup circuit.
Spectators turned out at the Highway OO bridge crossing east of Seeley, other crossings and lined Main Street in downtown for the colorful, noisy final sprint to the finish. A small army of 3,400 volunteers and officials helped make the race possible, including at food and hydration stations along the way.
Campbell finished 149th in 2:21.
Also in the top 200 were Eau Claire skiers Damin Zacho, 180th in 2:23:00; and Brent Kann, 181st in 2:23:01. Thorp native Joshua Korn of Ogden, Utah, was 57th in 2:10.
“I was very pleased with my race, especially having to battle through some injuries, which resulted in less training time than I would have liked,” Campbell said. “Having a good training partner in Damin Zacho to push each other was a big help.”
Campbell, 52, completed his 18th Birkie, including his sixth starting in the elite wave.
“I am always amazed at how so many people from different walks of life come together for the race. It’s a microcosm of the best America has to offer,” he said.
The top area female was Leah Bowman of Menomonie, 96th among women in 2:53. Also in the top 200 women were Eau Claire’s Susan Lindstedt, 128th in 3:00; and Laura Ecker, 155th in 3:08. Jewel Market of Barron was 176th in 3:11.
In the classic race, Joshua Fisher of Eau Claire was 65th in 3:05 to lead area skiers.
The only skier to have done all the Birkies kept his streak going. Ernie St. Germaine, of Couderay, in the 70 to 74 age class, finished in 6:26 in the classic race. He was one of 35 skiers who did the first race in 1973 when it started on Lake Hayward and finished at Telemark Lodge outside of Cable.
One local skier hit the 40-Birkie mark and four others added to their 40-plus totals. Marv Franson of Eau Claire did his 43rd in 3:34. Steve Porn of Bruce also finished his 43rd, in 5:46.
Jerrold Schneider of Rice Lake did his 42nd, in 3:36; Rolf Van Houten of Eau Claire his 41st, in 3:33; and Jim Tenorio of Menomonie his 40th, in 5:12.
Going into this year’s race, 41 skiers had done 40 or more Birkies.
In Friday’s 29-kilometer Kortelopet the top local finishers were:
• Skate overall: Per Hanson of Rice Lake, 18th in 1:22. He was fifth in the 15-16 age class.
• Women skate: Amy Rantala of Eau Claire, 13th in 1:34. She won the 45-49 age class.
• Classic men: Marcus Peterson of Barron, 27th in 1:35
• Classic women: Elsa Murray of Eau Claire, 54th in 2:13
More than 400 Chippewa Valley residents — about 250 from the Eau Claire metro area — typically ski in the races.
Next year’s Birkie is Saturday, Feb. 27. Learn more at www.birkie.com.