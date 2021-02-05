ALTOONA — For the second year, the city of Altoona is hoping to tempt residents out of their homes and onto their skis, snowshoes or the ice rink.
The city this week announced it will continue its Frosty Fun event series, after kicking off the initiative last year.
In February, the public can try their hands at a family-friendly treasure hunt, an ice fishing competition, a candlelight snowshoe hike and a fat-tire bike race, among other events.
By hosting free events during Wisconsin’s snowy season, the city hopes it can unite people outdoors safely and fight isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Roy Atkinson, city management analyst.
“Our residents really embraced it,” Atkinson said of the city’s 2020 winter programming. “There is quite a bit of community interest. It’s all about giving residents something to do in the winter, combating social isolation.”
The city will encourage social distancing and mask-wearing at all the events, and will offer hand sanitizer stations, Atkinson said.
“All these events are outside, so we’re able to naturally do a lot of distancing,” he said.
Altoona’s winter event lineup includes:
Feb. 12: Ray of Sunshine Find
- at River Prairie Park. Families can search for 100 numbered tennis balls, which will be scattered throughout the park, by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12. Starting Feb. 15, random numbers will be drawn and posted on the Altoona Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Whoever is holding one of the lucky tennis balls is a winner; they can claim their prize by posting a photo of themselves holding the tennis ball to the Parks and Recreation Facebook post within 24 hours, according to the city’s website.
Feb. 13-14: Altoona Lions Club Ice Fishing Classic
- at Lake Altoona. The competition will begin at noon on Feb. 13 and end at noon on Feb. 14. Prizes will be awarded for the top fish in each category: walleye, Northern, bluegill, perch and crappie. For advanced registration and more details, visit ci.altoona.wi.us.
Feb. 13: Inaugural River Prairie Crokicurl Tournament
- at River Prairie Park plaza. The event’s registration and start time are yet to be determined. The city recently unveiled a new rink for crokicurl, a growing Canadian sport that combines curling with the board game crokinole.
Feb. 20: Candlelight snowshoe hike
- at Centennial Park, 3125 Spooner Ave., from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The hike is free. A few pairs of snowshoes will be available for the public to use, but community members are strongly encouraged to bring their own. Flat-bottom toboggans or sleds for young children are welcome. Hot cocoa and two campfires will be provided to warm up. Masks are recommended when getting hot cocoa; the city asked people to socially distance at the event. If parking at Centennial Park fills up, attendees can park along Woodside Terrace or Otter Creek trail and walk down the paved trail.
Feb. 27: Frosty Toona Fat Tire Race
- at the public parking lot behind Prairie Place Apartments, 1560 Front Porch Place. Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the race starts at 11 a.m. The race is free to enter. Riders must wear helmets; fat bikes must be equipped with a minimum 3.7-inch-width tires. The race length is three miles. First prizes for the men’s and women’s divisions are $100 and an award for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place, along with prize drawings.
Feb. 27: Jelly Bean Hill Challenge
- at Jelly Bean Hill Park, McCann Drive cul-de-sac behind Altoona Family Restaurant. Registration begins at 1 p.m., and the event begins at 2 p.m. Event details have not yet been released.
For more details about the events, interested people can visit the city’s website, ci.altoona.wi.us, and select “Events.”
The Frosty Fun series is a partnership with Eau Claire and Altoona’s Wintermission program, a push to draw more people outdoors during winter months. The city received a cultural arts grant several years ago from Visit Eau Claire and the Wisconsin Arts Board for the Wintermission program, Atkinson said.
“This is a huge part of getting people outside in the winter, and embracing what we have to embrace,” Atkinson said. “I think the rise of our winter rec programming is here to stay.”