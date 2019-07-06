A motorcyclist died after being struck by a man driving a stolen Jeep Liberty Saturday afternoon in St. Croix County. The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but officers quickly arrested him.
According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to an incident at 4:12 p.m. in the town of Star Prairie, after a report of the vehicle being taken and a court-ordered no contact order being violated.
Officers responded and located the stolen vehicle.
“Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Highway 65, just north of the city of New Richmond,” the department’s press release states. “The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and a vehicle pursuit occurred.”
The pursuit continued toward the village of Deer Park, and the suspect vehicle “passed several other motorists on the left-hand side. There were several motorcyclists taking a left-hand turn on Main Street, near North Street. The suspect vehicle struck one of the motorcyclists. The suspect driver then fled the scene on foot, where deputies were able to apprehend him after a short foot pursuit.”
Life-saving measures were attempted on the motorcyclist, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the deceased and the name of the suspect were not released Saturday night. This is the fifth traffic fatality in St. Croix County this year.