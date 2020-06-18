CHIPPEWA FALLS — Although most staple events in the Chippewa Valley have been canceled this summer, the annual FATFAR float will continue as planned.
FATFAR, or the Frenchtown Annual Tube Float And Regatta, dates back to the mid 1970s. While no one is 100% sure of the exact first event, this year is considered the 44th annual float. It has been dubbed as “the world’s largest one-day tubing event.” There is no official start time, although floaters generally hit the water at noon. It generally takes tubers about 2½ hours to get to Loopy’s Saloon & Grill & Event Dome in the town of Wheaton.
Loopy’s owner Bill “Loopy” Kleich said he has been renting tubes for people to float down the river for the past three weeks. In past years, Kleich has heavily promoted FATFAR, encouraging people to get out of the water at his tavern. However, with COVID-19 concerns, Kleich isn’t sure what to expect this year.
“We’ve not been promoting anything,” Kleich said. “We don’t own the event. We are going to be open for business. If people float, they float; it’s a public river. We’re not expecting an enormous crowd, but we’ll have extra staff.”
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said she’s spoken to Kleich and discussed the safety measures being put in place. She encouraged people who decide to head to FATFAR to only go on floats with others from within their household.
“What I feel is important is to follow the safety protocols in place,” Weideman said.
Weideman said she understands the desire to participate in one of the signature summer events of the Chippewa Valley.
“It’s definitely better it’s an outdoor event,” she said. “But people still need to social distance and practice good hygiene.”
The exact date of FATFAR has shifted in recent years. While it typically has been held on Father’s Day, it also has occasionally been moved back a week so it isn’t the same weekend as Country Fest. With no one really promoting the event this year, Kleich said he anticipates some will float down the river this Sunday, and others will wait until the following Sunday.
“We hope the crowd gets split up a bit,” Kleich said. “And we know some people will stay away because they are nervous about bigger crowds.”
Kleich said he has extra bottles of hand sanitizer, and he will be encouraging social distancing.
“We’re doing what we can,” he said.
People are now encouraged to park at the south end of downtown and launch their tubes, floats and kayaks from the new Chippewa Riverfront park. In past years, people generally have launched from the city’s shops, near the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Main Street.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department will have an extra couple of officers on duty on Sunday, stopping at the launching spots, said Lt. David BeBeau.
“We’ll be making sure people are being safe and there aren’t any open containers,” BeBeau said.
BeBeau agreed that he hasn’t seen any promotion of the event this year.
“We don’t know what to expect. We don’t know if there will be a big crowd or not,” he said.
While authorities have never canceled FATFAR, it was heavily discussed in 2002 because of high water levels, as well as construction of the Highway 29 bridge that crosses over the Chippewa River. Cautions also were issued in 2014 because of thunderstorms and high winds.