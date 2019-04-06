Starting about 15 minutes behind the field of runners, Jeffrey Bergeman — with the help of his dad, Jordan – will have one goal in mind on May 5 — catch and pass as many other Eau Claire Marathon participants as possible.
The father-and-son team will raise money for two causes — 4 Paws 4 Jeffrey and myTEAM TRIUMPH — as they pass each runner on their way to the finish line in Carson Park.
“Give them a run for their money, make them work for it,” said Christian Jensen, executive director of the Wisconsin chapter of myTEAM TRIUMPH, an athletic ride-along program that allows people with disabilities to experience endurance events, including marathons.
Kidding aside, Jensen, who founded the nonprofit with his wife, Tiffany, nominated the Bergemans to be the official “charity chasers” of the 2019 Eau Claire Marathon.
“They are fun-loving guys, they are competitive, they are always looking for a challenge, and they are fast,” Jensen said of the duo from Chippewa Falls.
The pair, who have been competing together since 2016, finished 13th and 14th in the 26.2-mile race in 2018, and their time of 3:03:37 qualified them for the Boston Marathon.
“It would be fun to finish higher and pass a lot of people,” said Jordan as Jeffrey giggled.
How it works
Individuals and businesses interested in supporting the causes can choose the amount they’d like to pledge per person passed, and if they wish, they also can set a maximum donation amount.
Following the completion of the race, Eau Claire Marathon officials — with assistance from Pickle Events Timing Co. — will review chip timing data from all of the marathon runners’ bibs.
Donors then will be contacted with their total amount due per their committed pledge.
People also can make a straight donation through the Eau Claire Marathon’s Charity Chaser’s online fundraising platform on the Eau Claire Marathon website.
Between people competing in the full marathon and marathon relay, the Bergemans have the potential to pass 500 to 600 runners this year, said Emi Uelmen, race director.
Uelmen decided to add a “celebrity” charity chaser to the event this year after reading about former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong doing the same thing in February at the Austin Marathon.
“I thought, ‘We have to do this,’” said Uelmen, who put a post about her idea on her personal Facebook page, which prompted Jensen to nominate Jeffrey and Jordan.
To be clear, Jeffrey is the celebrity, his parents said.
For his part, Jordan has been training on the treadmills at the Chippewa Valley Family YMCA, and he is hoping he and his son can raise $5,000.
How it started
The Eau Claire Marathon will be the seventh marathon the pair have competed in with Jordan pushing Jeffrey in a custom racing stroller.
“He would have been a very active kid,” Jordan said of Jeffrey, whose life was changed forever on May 24, 2008, after going into sudden cardiac arrest.
Emergency medical personnel responded quickly, but Jeffrey’s heart arrested twice more, and the resulting resuscitation efforts were lengthy. Jeffrey had gone somewhere between eight and 20 minutes without oxygen to his brain, and he suffered irreversible brain damage.
Jordan and his wife, Jess, learned how to care for their son, who is in a wheelchair and nonverbal. While he can’t speak, Jeffrey and his family have a system of yes-and-no communication.
Several years ago, someone sent Jess information about Who I Run 4, an organization that pairs runners with buddies with special needs. In September 2013, Jeffrey was paired with a woman from northern Virginia who runs races in his honor.
Jess later began running, and in summer 2015, she ran her first race pushing Jeffrey as he laughed and giggled. Seeing his son’s enjoyment, Jordan decided to start running and racing, too, and he and Jeffrey ran their first marathon in November 2016. Since then, they’ve competed in a number of races, including 5Ks, marathons and triathlons.
“He is out there for the love of competing, and it’s neat to see people get that,” Jordan said.
This time around, the marathon will be a bit different. Father and son, who typically start five minutes ahead of the main field of marathoners, will have to maneuver their way around other runners.
“As a single runner, that’s a lot easier than doing that with Jeffrey’s (stroller),” Jordan said. “It’s not this tiny little thing.”
To help with that, Jordan plans to have two cyclists ahead of them to alert runners the pair is approaching from the rear. A third cyclist will follow behind.
“Jordan has been training hard,” Jess said. “It will be interesting to see how they do.”
Who it will benefit
The money Jeffrey and Jordan raise through their charity chasing will be split between myTEAM TRIUMPH and 4 Paws 4 Jeffrey.
Uelmen suggested the latter, an effort to raise funds to help the Bergemans travel to Xenia, Ohio, to complete the training process for a service dog, which will be pair with Jeffrey.
During the trip, the family will attend an intensive 12-day service dog handler training course and have to pass a public access test to prove the dog, Jeffrey and his family can navigate appropriately in public spaces, Jess said.
The dog will help Jeffrey gain more environmental freedom by opening doors, turn lights on and off and picking up items he drops. His canine companion eventually will accompany Jeffrey to school, where it can help him get his coat off — but not his mittens, Jeffrey can do that all on his own, his parents said, serve as an ice breaker with classmates and provide emotional support.
Knowing that myTEAM TRIUMPH also offers people with disabilities the opportunity to compete, raising funds for the organization seemed like a “natural fit,” Jordan said.
The Jensens were inspired to start the Wisconsin chapter by their friend Mary, who has muscular dystrophy.
“In running races with her, we realized how valuable it was for Mary to get out in the community,” both for her and others, Christian Jensen said.
Like with any charity, “fundraising is a big ongoing thing that we have to do to provide these opportunities,” Jensen said.
But providing someone with limitations a chance to participate is worth it, he said.
Even though people normally don’t like getting passed in a race, “I think people (running the Eau Claire Marathon) will enjoy getting passed” on race day, Jensen said.