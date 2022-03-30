CHIPPEWA FALLS — Brian Kelley and his family are hard at work on creating a new “tiny home” portable homeless shelter, which will be dedicated in honor of their daughter, Jayna Kelley. After she died, they set up the Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation, with an aim to improve the community.
“The mission of her foundation is to improve the lives of kids,” Kelley said. “This will be set up for four people, so a lot of times, there will be kids in it.”
Jayna Kelley was nine at the time she was struck and killed, along with two other Girl Scouts and one of the scout’s mothers, on Nov. 3, 2018, as they picked up trash along Highway P in the village of Lake Hallie. A foundation started in her name gave out $120,000 in grants to area organizations last year.
“We’re just trying to do things to make the world better for kids,” Brian Kelley said. “She had a really soft heart for kids, and it felt like we could really make a difference. And having physical projects to do is good therapy.”
Among the projects the foundation has given money to is for creating tiny homes. Kelley said a woman recently reached out to her, saying she had a food concession stand that would be ideal for being turned into a new, portable shelter. It is roughly 8 feet wide and 16 feet long.
“It’s got big windows on three sides, so they could serve food out of it,” Kelley said. “We’ll gut it. We’ll be reframing the openings. But it’s really (structurally) sound, and it has an overhang on it.”
The trailer is presently parked at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, where the Kelleys attend. Volunteers associated with Jayna’s foundation are working on overhauling the trailer, and it will be placed in the Hope Village community on the East Hill of Chippewa Falls, near the water tower, when it is complete. Under an ordinance set up by the city, up to 10 tiny homes can be placed at Hope Village.
Right now, the trailer is barren and gutted. Brian Kelley and his family are building new shelves and cabinets, and planning all the amenities that will be constructed inside it.
“It’s going to have a portable RV-style bathroom, a mini-kitchen, two bunkbeds, heating and air conditioning,” Kelley said.
It also needs new siding. Kelley said he estimates it could take up to $3,000 of materials to finish the work. To donate to the Foundation, visit www.jaynakelley.com.
Pastor Mike Cohoon of Landmark Christian Church in Lake Hallie has spearheaded the tiny home initiative. This new trailer will become the 11th tiny home established in the Chippewa Falls/Lake Hallie area.
Hope Village — a collection of the portable homeless shelters — received an $872,997 state grant in summer 2021, which will allow the group to remodel a community building and finalize plans to move all tiny homes into one central location. In February 2021, the Chippewa Falls City Council approved a rezoning measure that allowed the Hope Village plan to move forward. Cohoon’s group has purchased a former dental clinic at 1825 Kennedy Road on the East Hill of Chippewa Falls.
The plan includes allowing up to 10 tiny homes to be placed behind the building, with the dental offices gutted and renovated, and adding showers and bathrooms; that building also will have a kitchen area, offices and a community room. The long-term plan includes constructing apartment units on the site as well.
The group’s new grant includes $120,000 that is earmarked for motel vouchers for the homeless. Another $100,000 is for administration costs, with that money going to the Chippewa County Housing Authority, which will help manage the allocation of the grant. The remainder of the money can go toward the remodeling costs, as well as for purchasing items such as washers, dryers and kitchen appliances.
Other uses for the money include placing footings for the tiny homes, adding walkways, improving the parking lot and installing a fence.
Hope Village officials purchased the three-acre site behind the clinic for the tiny homes, as well as the dental clinic. Cohoon anticipates his group will launch a capital campaign later this year to pay off the remainder of the loan on the community center. They have hired Delafield-based Crescendo Consulting, which helped the city’s Park Board with its capital campaign to build the new small animal facility in Irvine Park.
In the four years that tiny homes have been permitted in the city, the structures have been scattered outside churches, with just two at each location. However, the goal has always been to bring them into one central location, allowing more oversight, as well as providing bathrooms and showers.
The 3-acre site was rezoned from C-4 highway commercial use to R-3-8 multi-family, city records state, allowing for the tiny homes to be moved there in 2022 to create Hope Village. The tiny homes will be adjacent to the East Hill’s water tower and train tracks that separate the industrial park from residential neighborhoods. There are few homes or businesses nearby.
A tiny home is mobile, built on a trailer, featuring a chemical toilet, heater, chair, table and bed. Each house costs between $5,000 and $7,000 to complete, between construction and furnishings. Most of the units already completed and in use are 8-by-12 feet or 8-by-15 feet in size. The capacity at Hope Village is 10 homes, but Cohoon said it is possible additional units could wind up back at churches in the future.
According to the permit the City Council approved in 2017, the portable toilet must be emptied daily in the church’s bathroom. It also states there is a zero-tolerance policy on illegal activities, and alcohol, illegal drugs and guns or other weapons are banned from the homes.
Other rules stated in the special use permit include that no outside guests are allowed, cars must be parked in parking lots and not on lawns, and that no open flames — including candles or cigarettes — are allowed inside, and residents will lock the door whenever they leave the premises.
Chippewa Falls hasn’t had a homeless shelter since the Harmony House closed in February 2014. The Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition, a group of 17 area churches, has been working on ways to fill the void since Harmony House closed.
Colten Treu, 22, and John Stender, 24, had purchased a can of Dust-off at the Lake Hallie Walmart on Nov. 3, 2018. On the drive back to the home they shared on the south side of Chippewa Falls, they took turns “huffing” from the cannister. At about 11:20 a.m., Treu — the driver — veered off Highway P and into a group of Girl Scouts cleaning up trash alongside the road.
Treu’s vehicle struck and killed three Girl Scouts: Jayna Kelley, Autumn Helgeson, and Haylee Hickle, along with Hickle’s mother, Sara Jo Schneider. Treu drove away from the scene. They had the vehicle in a garage. Later that day, both men turned themselves in to authorities.
Treu was sentenced in March 2020 to serve 54 years in prison. Stender was sentenced to three years of prison in September.