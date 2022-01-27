EAU CLAIRE — Chad Rowekamp is at it again.
The man who built a Little Free Sled Library at Eau Claire’s Seven Bumps Hill last winter and then got involved in bringing Little Basketball Libraries to city parks in the summer recently worked with his 7-year-old daughter, Molly, to build a multicolored igloo in the family’s yard.
Rowekamp’s basic goal for all of these projects is the same: Get people, especially kids, to spend more time outside.
“I’d rather see them doing something active or creative outside than sitting on an Xbox or something,” Rowekamp said. “A lot of it is mental health. I know if I’m outside I just feel a lot better getting sunlight and fresh air.”
When Rowekamp, president of the East Side Hill Neighborhood Association, spotted a video online of someone building an igloo, he asked Molly if she thought they should make one together. She was all in.
The father-daughter team started by buying 60 aluminum foil lasagna pans at a local dollar store, taking the concept of frozen lasagna to a new level. They filled the pans with water — using a hose connected to an indoor faucet to avoid problems with the liquid freezing in the hose — and then added different shades of food coloring to each to get the rainbow effect before spreading them around the yard so they would freeze into 2-inch-thick bricks of ice.
The duo built the walls of the igloo itself by using what Rowekamp called “snowcrete,” or a slushy water and snow mixture, as a type of mortar to hold 160 ice blocks together.
“It gets a little tricky when your gloves start sticking to the blocks, but it sticks pretty well,” he said. “The process actually went much smoother than I thought it would.”
By the time the igloo was finished a couple weeks ago, Rowekamp estimated they had spent about nine hours on the project.
“But that’s good because the whole idea is to spend time outside,” said Rowekamp, a member of a Facebook group called 1000 Hours Outside that promotes matching nature time with the average amount of time kids spend looking at screens annually.
Molly, who said her favorite part was helping put on the ice bricks, was so eager to enjoy the structure that she and her dad planned to camp out in it the first night it was done — even thought it was January in Wisconsin.
“In the middle of the night I woke up and went inside because it was cold,” Molly reported.
Chad Rowekamp said he thinks it stays fairly warm in the igloo but acknowledged it would be more comfortable if they had built a smaller door.
The creation, which stands about 5 feet fall and 10 feet in diameter, can be seen in the family’s yard at the corner of Margaret Street and Lyndale Avenue on Eau Claire’s East Side Hill.
Rowekamp’s recent post about the igloo drew more than 500 “likes” and dozens of supportive comments on the You Know You’re From Eau Claire When ... Facebook page, and he was thrilled to oblige when inspired neighbors asked to borrow the lasagna pans to make an igloo of their own.
“It was something fun to do and a way to keep busy in the winter,” said Rowekamp, who placed a lamp inside to illuminate the colors at night.
Rowekamp is hoping that with a bit of maintenance the igloo will last through February, barring an above-freezing heat wave.
Unseasonably warm temperatures could wreak havoc with the ice skating rink Rowekamp also built in the front yard that is a popular attraction for kids in the neighborhood.
For now, Molly said she loves to have friends come over to skate and then retreat to the igloo for hot chocolate.
What do her friends think of her creation? “They think it’s cool too, and they think it’s beautiful,” Molly said proudly.
For his part, Chad Rowekamp said the igloo is just one more thing to lure his kids outside.
“I want them to have a good childhood filled with memorable things. I just want them to have fun,” said Rowekamp, who was pleased to report that the free sled and basketball borrowing programs are still going strong.
His motivation behind getting involved in those projects and building an igloo is to create more opportunities for fun in the community, and he likes to lead by example.
“At the end of the day, you’ve got to make the place you want to live,” Rowekamp said. “That’s the idea.”
Undeterred by the cold and the weather dependency of his latest project, he expects building an igloo to become an annual tradition for the family.
“We’ll probably go bigger, to be honest,” he said with a chuckle.