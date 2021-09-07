EAU CLAIRE — A children’s choir, a 1980s computer game and renowned author John Steinbeck’s dog.
That unusual trio of sources provided the inspiration for Eau Claire author B.J. Hollars’ latest book, the recently released “Go West, Young Man: A Father and Son Rediscover America on the Oregon Trail,” which details a 2,500-mile road trip Hollars and his son Henry took in 2018.
It all started, Hollars said, in the 2017 holiday season when he was sitting in an Eau Claire church pew listening to his children sing “We Three Kings” as part of a youth choir. When they belted out the line “westward leading, still proceeding, guide us to thy perfect light,” the idea struck Hollars like a Christmas miracle.
“I thought, “You know what, I think we need to go West,’” said Hollars, an associate professor of English at UW-Eau Claire and the author of 10 books.
Narrowing the route to the Oregon Trail came down to his fond memories of playing the Oregon Trail computer game as a kid and reading Steinbeck’s “Travels With Charley” about the author retracing the route and meeting people along the way with the help of his dog Charley.
Hollars decided to pick up the trail more than a half-century later with Henry, then 6, beginning just after the bell sounded on his last day of kindergarten at Putnam Heights School. Steinbeck raved about his poodle’s power as an icebreaker, concluding that a child could do the same thing but not as well as a dog.
“Maybe in most cases, but John Steinbeck never met Henry Hollars,” B.J. Hollars wrote in the prologue. “Personal, big-hearted, and nearly as handsome as his father, I knew Henry would bring his own unique skill sets to our two-person wagon train. Most important of all, his unrelenting curiosity.”
In addition to testing his theory, Hollars acknowledged in a recent interview that he also sought to ensure he wasn’t missing his children’s childhood through an overreliance on technology.
“I’d grown despondent at the prospect of watching my life slip through my scrolling fingers,” he wrote.
His not-so-obvious solution was to pocket his cellphone and take a two-week journey with Henry in which father and son would be together 24 hours a day, their eyes focused on the road ahead.
Was the trip a success?
Hollars’ first response, when presented with this question, is to laugh. Then he turns philosophical.
“As for the trip itself, things went wrong all time. Tents nearly blew away in the storm, we got lost every chance we took a turn, but in a larger, more cosmic sense, it was the greatest success I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “It wasn’t because of anything we did. It was just because sometimes the world throws you a bone. And I think sometimes there’s a reward just for trying.
“I don’t think I’m necessarily a wiser parent or maybe even a better parent, but for those two weeks I feel like we were our best selves.”
The trip enabled Hollars to see the potential of the father-son relationship without the pressures of work obligations, sports practices and all of the other things that get in the way of such extended one-on-one time.
“It was successful in that we had completely unadulterated time to share with one another, and that is something we might never get again,” he said wistfully.
As for Henry, now 9 and beginning fourth grade, he summed up his thoughts about the trip more succinctly: “It was cool. I just liked going to all the different places.”
The 264-page part memoir and part history, published by University of Nebraska Press, includes several drawings by Henry, now a published artist.
Henry recalled his favorite memories as involving an unscheduled dip in Idaho’s Lava Hot Springs and a much-needed refreshment break at a Wyoming ice cream shop where he got a bubblegum and raspberry cone he labeled “as big as my head.”
Henry’s fondness for those stops serves as a reminder about the importance of rerouting the path when necessary, Hollars said, noting that his son had to sit through dozens of interviews (though some were conducted in campgrounds in early mornings before the boy awoke), survive countless hours on the road and tolerate being away from his friends along the way.
“As the emigrants learned the hard way, sometimes those oxen (or passengers in his case) need a little unexpected break to rest their weary feet,” Hollars said.
The trip wasn’t all ice cream and hot baths for the duo either. Hollars wasn’t to be denied in his quest to learn more about America — and its inhabitants, both Native Americans and the white settlers who drove them from their land — and to share those lessons with his young son.
Through visits to truck stops, treks down trails permanently indented by hundreds of thousands of wagon wheels and chats with historians and Native Americans along the way, they gained insights into why the Oregon Trail is sometimes known as “America’s longest graveyard” (an estimated 65,000 people, or nearly the population of Eau Claire, died along the route) and the devastating impact of that new westward push on the people who were there first.
One personal lesson Hollars reported learning from the adventure was actually just confirmation of a bit of conventional wisdom: “Don’t put off for tomorrow what you can do today,” he said. “Had we not just jumped at it, we never would have done it.”
On a larger scale, Hollars said the trip taught him — and he hopes the same will hold true for his readers — “the importance of looking in the mirror, recognizing one’s privilege and figuring out how we all can play a role in building the America we want.”